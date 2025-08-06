Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet The Walking Dead cast's real-life partners
From Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Norman Reedus and more

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It has been over ten years since The Walking Dead premiered, and in that time, the cast has fought a whole lot of zombies.

However over in their personal lives, they have also found love, or continued strengthening their relationships that predated the show.

From Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Norman Reedus or Christian Serratos, find out below who are the real-life partners of the original show The Walking Dead, as well as the current spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Norman starred as Daryl Dixon for 12 years, and in 2023, he also got his own spin-off. He has been in a relationship with Diane Kruger since 2016, and they share a daughter, Nova, born in 2018, plus he also shares a son, born in 1999, with Helena Christensen.© Getty Images

Norman Reedus

Norman starred as Daryl Dixon for 12 years, and in 2023, he also got his own spin-off. He has been in a relationship with Diane Kruger since 2016, and they share a daughter, Nova, born in 2018, plus he also shares a son, born in 1999, with Helena Christensen.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton and their children Augustus and George Virginia attend the Pink Carpet on Day Two during the 8th Canneseries International Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 25, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey stars as Negan in both the original show and Dead City. In real life, he has been with One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton since 2009, after they were set up by his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. They tied the knot in 2019, and are parents to son Gus, born in 2010, and daughter George, born in 2018.

Christian Serratos and David Boyd attend The Walking Dead Premiere and Party on September 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California© Getty

Christian Serratos

Christian joined the show as Rosita Espinosa in 2014. She has been in a relationship with Danish musician David Boyd since 2014, and they have a daughter, who they welcomed in 2017.

Leah C. Gardiner, Jonah Gilliam, and actor Seth Gilliam attends the 2017 Soho Rep Spring Gala at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on April 24, 2017 in New York City© WireImage

Seth Gilliam

Seth, who starred as Gabriel Stokes, also joined the show in 2014. He has been married to Leah C. Gardinar, a theatre director, and they share one child.

Greg Pierce and Zeljko Ivanek attend the Opening Night performance of 'A Parallelogram' at The Second Stage Theatre on August 2, 2017 in New York City© Getty Images

Željko Ivanek

Željko plays The Croat on Dead City. He lives in New York City with his partner, playwright Greg Pierce.

Andrew Lincoln and Gael Anderson attend a performance of "Company" in the West End at The Gielgud Theatre on February 11, 2019 in London, England© Getty

Andrew Lincoln

Andrew starred as Rick Grimes for the entirety of the original show. He has been married to Gael Anderson, daughter of flautist and vocalist Ian Anderson, since 2006, and they have two kids, a son and a daughter.

Kim Coates and his wife Diana Coates arrive at Australia Week 2009 Black Tie Gala - Arrivals at Hollywood & Highland - Grand Ballroom on January 18, 2009 in Hollywood, California© FilmMagic

Kim Coates

Kim stars as Bruegel in Dead City. He has been married to his wife Diana, a teacher, since 1984, after meeting while they studied at the University of Saskatchewan and they share two daughters.

