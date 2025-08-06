Meet The Walking Dead cast's real-life partners

It has been over ten years since The Walking Dead premiered, and in that time, the cast has fought a whole lot of zombies.

However over in their personal lives, they have also found love, or continued strengthening their relationships that predated the show.

From Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Norman Reedus or Christian Serratos, find out below who are the real-life partners of the original show The Walking Dead, as well as the current spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Norman Reedus Norman starred as Daryl Dixon for 12 years, and in 2023, he also got his own spin-off. He has been in a relationship with Diane Kruger since 2016, and they share a daughter, Nova, born in 2018, plus he also shares a son, born in 1999, with Helena Christensen.



2/ 7 © Getty Jeffrey Dean Morgan Jeffrey stars as Negan in both the original show and Dead City. In real life, he has been with One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton since 2009, after they were set up by his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. They tied the knot in 2019, and are parents to son Gus, born in 2010, and daughter George, born in 2018.



3/ 7 © Getty Christian Serratos Christian joined the show as Rosita Espinosa in 2014. She has been in a relationship with Danish musician David Boyd since 2014, and they have a daughter, who they welcomed in 2017.





4/ 7 © WireImage Seth Gilliam Seth, who starred as Gabriel Stokes, also joined the show in 2014. He has been married to Leah C. Gardinar, a theatre director, and they share one child.





5/ 7 © Getty Images Željko Ivanek Željko plays The Croat on Dead City. He lives in New York City with his partner, playwright Greg Pierce.





6/ 7 © Getty Andrew Lincoln Andrew starred as Rick Grimes for the entirety of the original show. He has been married to Gael Anderson, daughter of flautist and vocalist Ian Anderson, since 2006, and they have two kids, a son and a daughter.

