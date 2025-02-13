Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria makes frank confession about baby no. 8 ahead of reality show premiere

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin love nothing more than having a big family.

The Mission: Impossible actor and the Boston-native have been married since 2012, and share seven children, Carmen Gabriela, 11, Rafael Thomas, nine, Leonardo Ángel, eight, Romeo Alejandro, six, Eduardo "Edu" Pao, four, María Lucía, four, and Ilaria Catalina, two.

Now, all nine of them are starring in a new TLC reality show, The Baldwins, and the doting mom has revealed whether yet another "Baldwinito" might join their crew.

Speaking with People ahead of the Sunday, February 23 premiere of their new show, Hilaria, whose real name is Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas, revealed that Alec is "always asking me for more kids."

"I don't really want one," he then confessed, though explained that "every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about two, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.'"

Still, as "cute" as Hilaria, 41, maintains all of them are, she confessed: "My body's really tired."

The new reality show will in part focus on the aftermath of Alec's manslaughter trial after inadvertently killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of Rust with what he believed to be a "cold" prop gun with no live rounds in it in October 2021.

The trial came to an unexpected end on July 12, 2024, a shocking dismissal after almost three years of legal back and forth.

The case was thrown out by a New Mexico judge after prosecutors entered evidence that had not been previously recorded in the official case file, nor had they revealed their existence to Alec's defense team.

It was subsequently dismissed with prejudice, meaning that a second case cannot be opened against Alec. The Rust set's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is currently serving the same 18 months in prison he also faced after she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

In addition to his seven kids with Hilaria, Alec, 66, is also a dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, who he shares with Kim Basinger, his wife from 1993 to 2002.

Ireland herself is also a mom; she welcomed daughter Holland in May 2023 with boyfriend RAC, a musician whose real name is André Allen Anjos.