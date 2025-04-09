Beloved Brady Bunch stars reveal romance: 'Less like brother and sister'

Falling for a co-star is an age old Hollywood scenario — just ask Barry Williams.

The Brady Bunch alum, who starred as Greg Brady in the beloved sitcom, recently revealed that such was the case with him and none other than his co-star Maureen McCormick.

Maureen starred as the iconic Marcia on the show, which aired from 1969 to 1974, and also featured Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, and Christopher Knight, among others.

© Getty The iconic The Brady Bunch intro

Barry, speaking on an episode of the rewatch podcast The Real Brady Bros with his co-star Christopher, who starred as his brother Peter, shared insight into his relationship with Maureen, who starred as his younger step-sister Marcia.

The conversation began as they discussed the 1973 episode "The Subject Was Noses," during which Peter throws a football at Marcia's face, which breaks her nose, and a jock subsequently cancels his date with her.

"It did look like she was dating somebody very close to her on the set, judging from the relationship that I was witnessing between the two of you during this show," Christopher then noted.

© Getty Images Christopher, Maureen and Barry in 1972

"You two were looking a little bit close, a little bit less like brother and sister and more like..." he went on, as Barry, 70, then quipped: "You mean dreamy eyed?"

"The longing, kind of wide-eyed. Yeah. That was you. And she was looking dreamy," Christopher emphasized.

© Getty Images The former couple in 1972

Barry then revealed: "It was sort of like on-again, off-again with Maureen and I throughout the years. There was always a little dance being played that was broken up by hiatus."

© Getty The co-stars have made several appearances together through the years

The Growing Up Brady alum also gave insight into how he approached having feelings for Maureen while working together on set. "When she was pretending to have to be affectionate with other guys and going out on dates and stuff, I liked to just stay out of the way and let her do her job and focus on and concentrate until, you know, until an episode that called for us to be sitting next to one another."

© Getty The "Brady kids" in 2019

Still, asked whether he preferred to be on set when she was filming anything romantic with someone else, he said: "At all times. Always," and joked: "Just to have a presence."

Barry has been married three times; to Diane Martin from 1990 to 1992, to Eila Mary Matt from 1999 to 2005, with whom he welcomed son Brandon Eric Williams in 2003, and in 2017, he married Tina Mahina. He also welcomed daughter Samantha Rose Williams in 2012 with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kennedy. Meanwhile Maureen, 68, has been married to Michael Cummings since 1985, and in 1989, they welcomed daughter Natalie.