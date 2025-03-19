Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the real-life partners of The Rookie stars: from Jenna Dewan to Nathan Fillion
Meet the real-life partners of The Rookie stars: from Jenna Dewan to Nathan Fillion
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California© Getty

Meet the real-life partners of The Rookie stars: from Jenna Dewan to Nathan Fillion

Catch up on what to know about the love lives of the stars of The Rookie

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
27 minutes ago
For the last almost ten years, fans have gotten to know John Nolan, Bailey Nune, Jason Wyler, Nyla Harper, Tim Bradford, and more of The Rookie's beloved characters.

The Rookie has been airing on ABC since 2018, and in its current seventh season, fans have gotten to see John, who is played by Nathan Fillion, and Bailey, who is played by Jenna Dewan, come face to face with the latter's abusive ex-husband, Jason Wyler.

Jason is played by none other than Steve Kazee, who in real life, is Jenna's very own fiancé, with whom she shares two of her three children.

WATCH: The Rookie drops new season seven teaser

Meanwhile Nathan plays a recently-divorced man, who is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer, however in real life, the Castle actor has never walked down the aisle.

Catch up on all the other The Rookie actor's love lives below.

1/8

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan at the 2022 AmFar Gala © Getty

Jenna Dewan

The year she started on The Rookie, Jenna started dating Steve, and in 2020, the couple got engaged. Though they haven't walked down the aisle just yet, in March 2020, they welcomed son Callum, and last year, they welcomed daughter Rhiannon. Jenna also shares daughter Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

2/8

THE ROOKIE - "The Gala" - It's Valentine's Day, and Lieutenant Grey gives Tim and Lucy an unromantic assignment, while John and Celina track down a missing girl. Later, the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head. TUESDAY, FEB. 11 NATHAN FILLION© Disney via Getty Images

Nathan Fillion

Nathan has never been married — he has been engaged twice — and he keeps his personal life as private as possible. In 1995, he got engaged to his General Hospital co-star Vanessa Marcil, later dated Perrey Reeves between 2005 and 2009, and was later also engaged to Mikaela Hoover.

3/8

Alyssa Diaz and Gustavo Galindo attend the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party at Chateau Marmont on January 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Alyssa Diaz

Alyssa, who plays Detective Angela López, has been engaged to Grammy-nominated singer Gustavo Galindo since 2020. Like her  character on The Rookie, Alyssa became a mother in late 2020 to a son, and the show incorporated her pregnancy into her storyline.

4/8

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez attend the opening night performance of "One Of The Good Ones" at Pasadena Playhouse on March 17, 2024 in Pasadena, California© Getty Images

Eric Winter

Eric Winter, who stars as Tim Bradford, has been married to Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez since 2008, and they share two kids. He was previously married to Coyote Ugly actress Allison Ford from 2001 until 2005.

5/8

Britt Leach and Mekia Cox attend The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party at Otium on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

Mekia Cox

Mekia, who stars as training officer Nyla Harper, has been married to basketball analyst Britt Leach since 2018, and the two share one daughter, born in 2018, and a second child born in 2022, and like Alyssa her pregnancy was written into the show.

6/8

MELISSA O'NEIL, ERIC WINTER on The Rookie, 2024© Getty

Melissa O'Neil

Melissa stars as Officer Lucy Chen on the show, and though her character's love interest is Eric's character, pictured above, in real life, she is single.

7/8

Richard T. Jones and Nancy Jones seen at the New Line Cinema and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Premiere of "Hot Pursuit" on Thursday, April 30, 2015, in Los Angeles© Getty Images

Richard T. Jones

Richard T. Jones, who is also known for his roles in Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-0, plays Wade Grey on the show. He has been married to his wife Nancy Robinson since 1996, and they have three children, Aubrey, Elijah and Sydney.

8/8

Renee Ashmore and Shawn Ashmore attend Los Angeles Magazine Best of Beauty Awards at Calamigos Guest Ranch on September 28, 2023 in Malibu, California© Getty

Shawn Ashmore

Shawn plays Wesley Evers, the husband of Alyssa's Angela Lopez. In real-life, Shawn has been married to film executive Dana Wasdin since 2012 after meeting on the set of the 2010 survival film Frozen. The couple have one child together, a son who was born in 2017.

