Meet the real-life partners of The Rookie stars: from Jenna Dewan to Nathan Fillion

For the last almost ten years, fans have gotten to know John Nolan, Bailey Nune, Jason Wyler, Nyla Harper, Tim Bradford, and more of The Rookie's beloved characters.

The Rookie has been airing on ABC since 2018, and in its current seventh season, fans have gotten to see John, who is played by Nathan Fillion, and Bailey, who is played by Jenna Dewan, come face to face with the latter's abusive ex-husband, Jason Wyler.

Jason is played by none other than Steve Kazee, who in real life, is Jenna's very own fiancé, with whom she shares two of her three children.

Meanwhile Nathan plays a recently-divorced man, who is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer, however in real life, the Castle actor has never walked down the aisle.

1/ 8 © Getty Jenna Dewan The year she started on The Rookie, Jenna started dating Steve, and in 2020, the couple got engaged. Though they haven't walked down the aisle just yet, in March 2020, they welcomed son Callum, and last year, they welcomed daughter Rhiannon. Jenna also shares daughter Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.



2/ 8 © Disney via Getty Images Nathan Fillion Nathan has never been married — he has been engaged twice — and he keeps his personal life as private as possible. In 1995, he got engaged to his General Hospital co-star Vanessa Marcil, later dated Perrey Reeves between 2005 and 2009, and was later also engaged to Mikaela Hoover.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Alyssa Diaz Alyssa, who plays Detective Angela López, has been engaged to Grammy-nominated singer Gustavo Galindo since 2020. Like her character on The Rookie, Alyssa became a mother in late 2020 to a son, and the show incorporated her pregnancy into her storyline.



4/ 8 © Getty Images Eric Winter Eric Winter, who stars as Tim Bradford, has been married to Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez since 2008, and they share two kids. He was previously married to Coyote Ugly actress Allison Ford from 2001 until 2005.



5/ 8 © FilmMagic Mekia Cox Mekia, who stars as training officer Nyla Harper, has been married to basketball analyst Britt Leach since 2018, and the two share one daughter, born in 2018, and a second child born in 2022, and like Alyssa her pregnancy was written into the show.





6/ 8 © Getty Melissa O'Neil Melissa stars as Officer Lucy Chen on the show, and though her character's love interest is Eric's character, pictured above, in real life, she is single.



7/ 8 © Getty Images Richard T. Jones Richard T. Jones, who is also known for his roles in Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-0, plays Wade Grey on the show. He has been married to his wife Nancy Robinson since 1996, and they have three children, Aubrey, Elijah and Sydney.

