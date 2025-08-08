William Shatner, 94, shares personal announcement that sparks big reaction from fans

William Shatner has amassed a huge fan base over the years, largely thanks to his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, so it's not surprising he's turning to them for a new project.

The 94-year-old shared some personal news on Thursday, revealing that he is writing a new book, and his "incredible fans can become part of the story."

"My dear followers, I wanted to drop a bit of a teaser: I'm writing a new book. Even Better: the book's all about YOU, the fans, and you can be a part of it, maybe even be in it!" he wrote on Instagram.

Directing his followers to a website dedicated to his upcoming book, William Shatner... And You!, William explained that those hoping to be part of it will need to pre-order the book before December 31.

New book

Fans will then have access to submit stories on how William has "impacted" their lives, and a "select few" will be interviewed by the actor himself. Selected stories and interviews will then feature in the published first edition.

His fans were overcome with excitement by the idea and shared their enthusiasm in the comment section of his Instagram post.

© Instagram William's book will feature stories and interviews from his fans

One replied: "That would be a dream come true for me Mr. Shatner!! You were my first crush,and I still love you all these years later!!" A second said: "Very cool idea! I know so many fans were inspired by you!"

A third added: "A wonderful idea and you look amazing." Referring to the possibility of being interviewed by Willia, a fourth penned: "I think I would faint in that situation, it's silly, but too much joy."

© Getty Images William is best know for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek

The website also included a "message from Bill," which read: "Greetings, my fellow explorers of the final frontier! I'm here to be your guide to a bold new adventure! I'm thrilled to announce my upcoming book, 'William Shatner And You!' It's a cosmic journey where you, my incredible fans, can become part of the story!

© Getty Images Select fans will be interviewed by William

"Here's the deal, straight from the bridge: from now until December 31st, when you pre-order William Shatner... And You! at a special price, you'll get the chance to submit your own tale of how my characters: be it Kirk, T.J. Hooker, or even Denny Crane—have touched your life."

© Getty Images Fans shared their excitement over William's book

He continued: "And hold onto your phasers, because a select few of you will be personally interviewed by me to share your story in the book! This isn't just a chance to own a piece of history: it's an opportunity to make history, to have your voice echo across the galaxy alongside mine."

William concluded: "What are you waiting for? Set your course, engage, and let's make this book a stellar adventure together! Pre-order now, and let’s boldly go where no fan has gone before!"