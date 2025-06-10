William Shatner stuns fans with appearance at 94 as he steps out in New York

It's hard to believe William Shatner is 94!

The TV and film legend put on an incredibly youthful display when he was photographed in New York on June 9.

William was snapped ahead of his appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and looked clean cut in a light suit and navy shirt.

The star smiled for the cameras as he made his way into the studio in the Big Apple and had a spring in his step.

Live long

© Getty Images He looked spritely

Fans will likely be clambering to find out how he stays in such great shape as he continues to live by his iconic Star Trek phrase "live long and prosper."

William insists it's imperative to "keep active," and while he's not as nimble as he was decades ago, he is rarely sedentary.

"I certainly don’t spring out of bed like when I was younger," he confessed to the Express. "But what does get me out of bed are my two dobermans and my horses."

© Getty Images William Shatner is seen at the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

He continued: "I’ll feed the dogs around 7am and then pile them into my car for the half-hour ride to the stables. The hotter it gets here in California, the earlier I go. I take a bottle of water with me because hydration is so important as you get older.

"On the way, I’ll go to a drive-in café and order a large iced green tea and a twice-toasted grilled cheese sandwich. At the arena I’ll let the dogs have a run about while I prepare my horse."

Staying active

© Getty Images William stays in shape with horse riding

William loves to ride his horses regularly.

"They’re highly conditioned Olympic horses that I do reining with," he explained. "It may seem like it’d be tough on your body, especially at my age, but if you're a decent rider there's no impact, you're at one with the horse; I used to compete. I've had horses for over 40 years — once I'd bought one, I couldn’t stop. They need friends."

William also admits he gains weight easily, so he has to keep his diet in check.

© Getty Images William looks and feels great

"Dinner is just fruit and tea," he revealed as he favors a decent lunchtime meal over an evening one. William also confessed to being a "hopeless cook," so he won't spend hours in the kitchen preparing a meal.

His many grandkids keep him on his toes too.

William as Captain James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise

"Being a grandparent is the greatest joy for me," William told The Guardian. "I have the time now to grab a grandchild and talk, and hug and kiss them and make sure that I'm taking time to be with them and to give them some aspect of the things I've learned.

"Family life is totally encompassing. I see my daughters every weekend. And we go off on holidays together — everything from skiing to snorkeling."