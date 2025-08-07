Fan favorite Superstore actor dies aged 83 as tributes pour in

Superstore actor Jon Miyahara has passed away, with tributes pouring in for the Los Angeles-born actor from his former co-stars and fans of the sho

The 83-year-old was a fan favorite character on the hit NBC show, thanks to his deadpan looks and silent demeanor.

Saying goodbye

© Hulu Jon passed away aged 83 on Wednesday

Jon's daughter, Pennie Cappasola, confirmed the sad news to People, simply sharing that "He loved working on Superstore". His wife Chiyo was by his side when he died.

The star portrayed Brett on the comedy series from 2015 to 2021, and received a slew of touching tributes from the show's cast and crew following his death on Wednesday, July 6.

"Jon Miyahara aka Brett from Superstore has sadly passed away," Colton Dunn, who plays Garrett, wrote in a sweet social media message.

"Jon was a really awesome guy and as a performer could speak volumes with just a look. He was such a memorable part of the Cloud 9 team."

"It was an honor to know him and work with him," he continued. "I was lucky enough to meet some of his family and my thoughts are with them. Rest in Peace Jon."

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Colton portrayed Garrett on the show alongside Jon

Actress Kelly Stables, who portrayed Kelly in the workplace sitcom, commented, "Oh man! He was always so sweet! Rest in peace."

"What an incredible man," wrote Irene White, who played Carol. She later took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the late actor, captioning it, "What a wonderful man", alongside a heartbreak emoji.

Michael Bunin, who played Jeff, shared, "I'm so sad to hear this news. Many fun days and many fun conversations. Very nice guy."

Touching tributes

© Instagram Tributes have poured in from co-stars and fans alike

One of Superstore's writers and producers, Sierra Teller Ornelas, commented, "Oh no, he was literally the sweetest man. Prayers up to his family and loved ones."

Adam Khromachou, a crew member who worked on the first season of the hit show, took to his Instagram stories to reshare Colton's post, paired with a touching tribute to Jon.

"I used to work in the industry, and one of my gigs was working an entire season on Superstore," he began. "I had the pleasure and privilege of working and interacting with Jon Miyahara. The man was an original."

© Instagram Jon is survived by his wife and children

"His character, personality, kindness, and ability to bring a big smile and joy to anyone he came across was undeniable. My heart goes out to his family. May this great soul rest in peace," Adam concluded.

Fans of the show also shared their condolences for Jon's family, with many reminiscing on his incredible and lasting impact on Superstore.

"He was always my favorite character. I'm doing yet another watch through of the show, sad to hear," wrote one fan, while another added, "There was no Superstore without Brett. RIP."

© Hulu He was a fan favorite on the show for six seasons

Superstore follows the lives and exploits of employees at the fictional Cloud 9 store; the series was Jon's first and only major acting credit.

He reprised his role as Brett in an episode of American Auto in 2023, a show helmed by Superstore's creator Justin Spitzer.