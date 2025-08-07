Clarkson's Farm star's emotional farm plea after exit

Harriet Cowan has taken her final bow from Jeremy Clarkson's hit show, Clarkson's Farm, but not before making an impassioned plea.

Harriet, who temporarily replaced Kaleb Cooper, was a skilled farmhand who quickly became a fan-favourite throughout the fourth season.

Fan favourite, Harriet Cowan, is leaving the show

She stepped in after Kaleb Cooper departed the show to embark on a UK-wide tour after his new-found stardom.

As Harriet takes her final bow from the show, she's made one final emotional plea to fans on her Instagram.

"Going forward I hope the next generation of farmers would be recognised more by the public and the government especially to put British farming on the map.

"People, be aware that we are here, and the Government should invest more time and money into farming because we need it. I think it's a bit of a dying industry otherwise."

The Derbyshire-born star is promoting Farm24, an annual event that aims to highlight the best of British farming as well as the gruelling nature of the job by giving the public a day in the life glimpse of a farmer's workday.

Harriet, who has accrued over 550,000 followers during her time on television, is leading the campaign. Farmers are encouraged to post 24 hours of their day on social to bring awareness to the industry and the persistent challenges it faces.

Jeremy's 'devastating' blow on Diddly Squat

Harriet's departure comes amid Jeremy's woes on the Diddly Squat farm. In a post on X, Jeremy, 65, revealed that one of the cows on his farm had contracted Bovine tuberculosis.

"Bad news from Diddly Squat. We've gone down with TB," the TV presenter wrote. "Everyone here is absolutely devastated."

When asked about the prize bull called Endgame that Jeremy bought recently for £5,500, he said: "His test was 'inconclusive'. I couldn’t bear it if we lost him."

The former Top Gear host later added: "The offending animal is pregnant with twins."

On the farm's official Instagram account, they confirmed that the Diddly Squat Farm Shop is open despite the farm being forced to shut for two months as it deals with the outbreak.

Then, another blow came when Jeremy announced the farm had suffered a sad death following the epidemic.

"Well, it was occupying my mind, but I got up this morning and found one of my puppies has died. And we've got a very sickly calf. Honestly, farming? I'm not enjoying it this week."