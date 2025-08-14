'90s boyband star is unrecognizable in latest appearance

Lance Bass, who rose to fame as one-fifth of the legendary '90s boyband *NSYNC, looked worlds away from his usual clean-cut look at a recent outing in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old, who has been easily recognizable for his bright blond locks styled in a spiky cut for decades, appeared at DSW's Annual National Shoe Donation Day on Wednesday for the charity event.

A new era

© Getty Images for DSW Lance showcased his new look on Wednesday

Instead of his spiky blond style, Lance opted for a more casual look with his hair sitting across his forehead and brown highlights added in to create dimension.

He looked laid back in a casual white tee, blue jeans, and white sneakers, adding gold chains and black sunglasses to complete the look.

The singer also sported rugged facial hair and a bright smile on his face as he posed with the event's attendees.

This is not the first time that Lance has experimented with his look – in February 2024, he debuted a bold new hairstyle, revealing that he had dyed it bright pink.

© WireImage The singer always wore his hair in a spiky blond style

He then met up with fellow '90s boyband star AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, who had dyed his hair the exact same shade.

"When you're both in your pink era," Lance wrote in a TikTok video that saw the pair hugging and dancing.

Health journey

© Getty Images Lance was one-fifth of *NSYNC

Lance's new look comes after he shared an update on his health journey, detailing that he had finally been able to get his diabetes under control after being misdiagnosed as a Type 2 diabetic.

"I'm doing good," he told People in February. "I'm kind of experimenting with stem cells right now. There's been some promising things about helping you use less insulin, so hopefully that'll work with me."

While most people know of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, Lance revealed that he was actually diagnosed with Type 1.5, also known as latent autoimmune diabetes of adults (LADA).

© Getty Images for DSW Lance got candid about his diabetes diagnosis

"As all of you know, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes a few years back," he said in an August 2024 Instagram reel.

"But when I was first diagnosed, I had a difficult time getting my glucose levels under control even though I made adjustments to my diet, medication, and my workout routine."

Similar to Type 1 diabetes, 1.5 sees the pancreas stop producing insulin due to an autoimmune response. Unlike a regular diagnosis, 1.5 develops more slowly in adults; while it can initially be managed with lifestyle changes, they will require insulin therapy eventually.

Lance's lifestyle

© Getty Images Lance changed his lifestyle following the diabetes diagnosis

Speaking to Today about his illness, the "Bye Bye Bye" singer shared that he drastically changed his lifestyle after receiving the diagnosis.

"It was a whole different ball game," he recalled. "I really needed to take this seriously and realized…that I will be a Type 1.5 diabetic the rest of my life."

© Getty Images He was misdiagnosed as a Type 2 diabetic

"I'm keeping a list of things I can really put into my body, and I'm starting to figure out when I take the insulin," Lance continued. "I try to be really militant about it."

"The silver lining about all this is I feel I'm the healthiest I've ever been, ironically, because you have to really just listen to your body and know exactly what you're putting into your body," the father of two added.