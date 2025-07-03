Kathy Griffin looks unrecognizable following major hair transformation

Comedienne Kathy Griffin looked so different while on a stroll near her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, showcasing her natural red locks just months after sharing insight into her private health journey.

The 64-year-old opted to wear her own merchandise from the 2018 Laugh Your Head Off World Tour, with a white T-shirt and black pants being her outfit of choice.

Kathy's curly red hair was on full display during her outing, with the wind blowing back her signature bangs and revealing a makeup-free face.

This is not the first time that the TV star has undergone a major hair transformation; in 2017, she shaved her head in solidarity with her sister Joyce, who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time, and discovered a love of wigs in the process.

Kathy's health battle

© WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID The TV star debuted a major hair transformation

Kathy's health has been front and center in recent months, after the redhead revealed in April that she had undergone a hysterectomy to prevent cancer.

"Happy Monday!" she wrote on Instagram. "I had a hysterectomy on Friday, that's right they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah."

"Not to be an [expletive], but how do I NOT have a reality show to capture all of this???" she quipped. "I mean, you can't write it. It's too real."

© WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID Kathy underwent a hysterectomy earlier in the year

Kathy previously starred in her own reality show My Life on the D-List for six seasons in the '00s, earning her two Emmy Awards.

She also underwent a major surgery in 2021 after being diagnosed with lung cancer, revealing that she had part of her lung removed.

"I had surgery, you're not going to believe this — so, I've never smoked but I got lung cancer," she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "In August, I had half of my left lung removed, I'm not even kidding."

© Getty Images for 1/ST and The h. The 64-year-old also had part of her lung removed in 2021

Kathy added that her voice was at a higher pitch due to an intubation tube she required after the surgery.

"So now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe," she explained. "It will heal, but I'm sort of enjoying it. I'm a good two octaves higher, I think. It's higher than Mariah Carey, I know that."

Golden opportunity

© Getty Images Kathy turned down a role on The View

Kathy's signature red tresses were on full display earlier in June, when she released a video on her YouTube channelThe View panel in the '00s, a role which she felt compelled to turn down.

"I am just going to be honest, I had to turn it down because at the time between doing My Life on the D-List and touring, I was making about 10 [million dollars] a year," she said in the video. "I had to turn down The View because I would have had to uproot my whole life."

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Her reality show won two Emmy Awards

She later pulled host Barbara Walters aside to explain her reasoning, saying to the journalist: "I want you to know why I'm going to say no. It's not that I think I'm too good for this show, it's the opposite: this show is too good for me."

"I don't want you to think I’m blowing smoke, but between moving costs and I'm so entwined with my mom and dad," she told Barbara at the time. "I have a house in Los Angeles, and it just isn't feasible for me to do, but I want you to hear it directly from me."