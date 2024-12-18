Donatella Versace looked better than ever this week after stopping by an animal shelter, proving that her youthful transformation was not short-lived.

The iconic fashion designer cozied up to the shelter animals at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London, looking right at home while cuddling her furry friends, as evidenced in her Instagram post on Monday.

"It was so touching to meet some truly beautiful creatures @battersea Dogs and Cats Home," she wrote in the caption.

WATCH: Donatella Versace's transformation continues as she puts youthful appearance on display

"The team showed me how they care for the rescued dogs and cats they are looking after."

"I am supporting the home with great pride. Please join me and donate whatever you can to help keep these amazing animals safe, healthy and loved whilst they find new homes."

She donned full-length cargo pants and a long-sleeve brown shirt for the occasion, adding a brown overcoat to fight the winter chill and a brown handbag.

© Instagram Donatella had a youthful glow while visiting an animal shelter

Donatella looked as chic as ever in the stylish getup, topped off with her signature blonde locks styled in a soft wave with curtain bangs perfectly framing her face.

The star embraced shelter dogs and played with puppies in the post, showcasing her down-to-earth and philanthropic side.

Fans flocked to her comment section to gush over how incredible Donatella looked; one wrote, "Stunning," while another added, "Looking absolutely beautiful @dontella_versace. Buon Natale."

© Instagram The star donned a brown coat to ward off the London chill

The 69-year-old made headlines when she stepped out for The Devil Wears Prada musical premiere at the beginning of December, appearing more youthful than ever.

She sported a stunning brown sequin mini dress for the event, which celebrated the opening of the musical adapted by music legend Elton John from the iconic film. She also added a red AIDS awareness ribbon for the show to support Elton's AIDS Foundation.

"R.S.V.P. YES The Devil Wears Prada for its Opening Gala Night. @eltonjohn, you are a genius," she wrote via Instagram. "I was hooked from the first note to the last. The show is mesmerizing."

© Instagram The designer's shelter visit comes weeks after she debuted a youthful new look

Donatella looked stunning at the premiere, and fans made sure to let her know in the comments.

"You look incredible Donatella," one fan gushed, while another commented, "Her look is beautiful and the new makeup style is so wonderful."

The Italian native's new look comes after many have speculated that she has had "undetectable" cosmetic work.

© Instagram Donatella has kept quiet on her recent transformation

Donatella joins stars like Demi Moore and Lindsay Lohan, whose 2024 transformations have seen them looking more flawless and ageless than ever.

"People, someone needs to find out who this doctor in Hollywood is who is performing these miracles," one fan wrote on X after Donatella's glowing picture surfaced.

For her part, Lindsay shot down any plastic surgery rumors in an interview with Allure in October, explaining that her youthful appearance is just down to good skin care – although she does dabble in beauty technology on occasion.

© Getty Fans also speculated over Lindsay Lohan achieved. her youthful glow

"I've tried Morpheus, IPL, and lasers," she said. "I try not to do them too much, but I'm always interested in what else is out there, what else is coming out."

Perhaps new beauty technology can explain Donatella's stunningly youthful appearance, too!