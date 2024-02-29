The Daily Lowdown: Justin Timberlake confirms NSYNC collaboration

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Justin Timberlake reuniting with his NSYNC bandmates again on his upcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was.

Not only that, but a music icon has been announced as the latest BST Hyde Park headliner and Zayn Malik's fans' think he has jumped on the country bandwagon like Beyonce with his next album.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Justin Timberlake is reuniting with NSYNC again after seemingly confirming that his bandmates will feature on his new album, Everything I Thought I Was. The Selfish singer set the internet alight when he responded to a fan on TikTok who asked him to blink twice if JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, will appear on a song called Paradise – and blink twice he did! His revelation comes after he teased they had been in the studio together and after they reunited on stage at last year's MTV Video Music Awards.

© Theo Wargo Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC

Music icon Stevie Nicks has been confirmed as the latest headliner for BST Hyde Park. The Fleetwood Mac star will bring her solo show to London on July 12, with her line-up of support acts set to be announced later. In a statement, Stevie said returning to the capital fills her "heart with joy". The legendary singer joins the likes of previously announced headliners, Kings of Leon, Shania Twain, and Kylie Minogue. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 6 March at 10 am.

© Getty Stevie Nicks will play BST Hyde Park on July 12

Zayn Malik has dropped a huge hint that he has jumped on the country bandwagon for his upcoming album after teaming up with Grammy-winning country music producer Dave Cobb. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Dave has worked with artists including Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, and more. Last year, the former One Direction star revealed that his new music would surprise his fans as he is trying a "different sound". The as-yet-untitled record currently has no release date.

© Getty Images Is Zayn Malik going country?

The Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson has finally received a release date, two years after news of the project surfaced. Paramount Pictures confirmed on Thursday that the comedy cop film, which doesn't yet have a title, will hit theaters on July 18, 2025. The new movie is based on the popular franchise, which starred Leslie Nielsen, and the television series Police Squad! And will reportedly see the Taken star play the son of Nielsen's character, detective Frank Drebin.

© Getty Richard Lewis died on February 27

And finally, tributes have poured in for Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis, who passed away aged 76 after suffering from a heart attack in his Los Angeles home on February 27. Jamie Lee Curtis, Larry David, and Cheryl Hines were among the stars who expressed their sadness over his sudden death, which was confirmed by his publicist. Richard retired from the spotlight last year after revealing he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which he had been privately battling since 2021.