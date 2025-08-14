Rarely-seen child star stuns fans 29 years after cult classic film

Matilda actress and child star Kiami Davael stunned fans with her drastic transformation 29 years after the cult classic film hit theaters in 1996.

The 38-year-old, who portrayed Matilda's best friend Lavender in the beloved film, appeared in a fan post from the Black Geek Squad Instagram account in August, leaving fans in disbelief at her grown-up appearance.

Fan favorite

© Instagram Kiami now works as a singer and writer

"Before Matilda ever lifted a finger, Lavender had already flipped the vibe," the caption read, alongside a series of now-and-then photos of the brunette beauty.

"She wasn't the lead. She wasn't loud. But when it came time to strike? She did that – with glasses, braids, and zero hesitation."

"Her name is Kiami Davael – and for every little Black girl who was quiet but brilliant, weird but wise, soft-spoken but scheming? Lavender made you feel seen. This post is for her," the post concluded.

Kiami herself took to the comment section to share the love, exclaiming, "This is the sweetest. Thank you SO very much! Love y'all down!"

Matilda fans couldn't believe how stunning she was, with one writing, "So beautiful," while another added, "She's gorgeous!"

Back to the beginning

© Sony She was adorable as Lavender in the cult classic film

Kiami played Matilda's best friend in the film, which was adapted from Roald Dahl's 1988 novel of the same name.

The flick follows a psychic little girl who works to help her teacher break free from the rule of their nasty headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

It also starred Hollywood heavyweights Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman as Matilda's neglectful parents.

© Getty The film also starred Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman

Over the years, Kiami has stayed in touch with the cast, even reuniting with them in 2013 for a special tea party. She also caught up with Mara Wilson, who played the film's titular character, for a sweet lunch date in 2015, delighting fans of the '90s classic.

"Lunch date with my sis from another miss @MaraWritesStuff #WeStillHang #SoHappyToSeeHer #BFF #JustLikeTheOldDays," Kiami tweeted at the time.

Mara also tweeted about their reunion, telling her followers it was "so lovely to see @KiamiDavael today!"

A new adventure

© Instagram Kiami will star in a special about her experience in Hollywood

While Kiami went on to appear in other projects like Moesha, Conan the Adventurer, The Steve Harvey Show, and In the House, she pivoted towards singing and screenwriting in her later years.

She will also star in an upcoming special about her journey from child star to powerhouse, which began production in May 2025. It is directed and produced by Jahmar Hill, who shared a statement following the announcement of Kiami's project.

"As Matilda marks 30 years, I'm thrilled to celebrate Kiami's journey and the impact she's had on fans worldwide – and on me," he said. "This special will not only revisit her time as Lavender, but also showcase the woman behind the character and who she is today."

Child stardom

© Jerod Harris Mara quit acting as a teenager

As for her good friend Mara, the now-38-year-old was a Hollywood staple as a young girl with films like Mrs. Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street, and A Simple Wish under her belt.

She took a break from acting at age 13 to focus on her schooling, and went on to graduate from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2009.

Mara returned to the acting scene with a handful of roles, but ultimately did not want to make a major comeback to Hollywood after experiencing the highs and lows of stardom at such a young age.

© FilmMagic She was a Hollywood staple in the '90s

"I don't know if they really know what to do with a short, curvy, Jewish brunette. I don't want anybody telling me, 'You need to lose 30 pounds and get a nose job,'" she told The Guardian in 2023.

"I defined myself for so long by the media's terms, by Hollywood's terms, instead of defining myself by my own goals, my own relationships, my own life."