Rosie O'Donnell unveils incredible weight loss transformation following life-changing move

Rosie O'Donnell showcased her incredible transformation in her latest social media post, admitting that she was still not used to her reflection in the mirror after taking weight loss drugs for three years.

The 63-year-old, who recently moved to Ireland with her youngest child, Clay, shared a photo from her shopping trip where she tried on a series of outfits ahead of her lengthy flight to Australia.

Rosie's new era

© Instagram Rosie looked incredible in the loungewear

Rosie looked incredibly slim in the snap, which saw her in a yellow changing room wearing a black tracksuit while speaking on the phone.

"Ok so went shopping to but a comfy lounge wear outfit for my 22 hour flight to australia – was undecided as i cant see myself in this new smaller body," she began in the caption.

"Cam n robin took this photo of me in the dressing room – i am shocked im a 12 – #mounjaro is a life saver."

Mounjaro is a drug typically used to treat type 2 diabetes and works to suppress appetite. It is classed as a GLP-1 drug and works in a similar fashion to Ozempic and Wegovy.

© Getty Images The star has been on weight loss medication for three years

Rosie's fans rushed to the comment section to praise her stunning look, with one writing, "Super impressive! You look wonderful," while another added, "You look awesome – although your Beautiful soul shines through in ANY body."

Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth chimed in, "You look amazing!" before suggesting a shapewear brand for her to use.

Weight loss journey

© Getty Images The mother of five cut back on sugary drinks

Rosie has been candid about her weight loss journey, sharing that she started taking the weight loss drug in late 2022.

Since then, the mother of four has also made a series of lifestyle changes, including cutting back on all sugary drinks and sticking to water.

"I really stopped drinking five or six Diet Cokes a day. All I drink is water now, and I'm not eating sugar as much as I can," she said in a January 2023 TikTok.

© Bravo/NBCUniversal via Getty Ima The View host shared that cooking for herself has helped her lose weight

Rosie also made the mammoth decision to move with Clay to Ireland in January, and has been cooking for the pair instead of relying on a personal chef.

"I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes, and one of the side effects is you lose weight," she explained in a March 2025 TikTok. "But [the weight loss] is also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles, and I don't have a chef now. It's me cooking for Clay and me."

Rosie is also a mother to Parker, 30, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, and Vivienne, 22.

A new life

© Getty Donald threatened to take away Rosie's US citizenship

The Now and Then star's decision for the cross-continental move came after Donald Trump was elected to his second presidency in November 2024.

Rosie and Donald have a feud that dates back almost 20 years, with the 79-year-old threatening to take away her US citizenship in July.

"You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I'm not yours to silence. I never was," she responded on Instagram.

© Instagram Rosie and Clay moved to Ireland in January

The actress detailed her decision to move in a TikTok, sharing that it was "best for myself and my 12-year-old child".

"I miss my other kids. I miss my friends," she continued. "I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country, and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know," she added.