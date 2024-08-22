From Amanda Bynes to Haley Joel Osment: Child stars who have changed dramatically

Haley Joel Osment was the king of child stars after his incredible performance in 1999's The Sixth Sense opposite Bruce Willis, even garnering an Oscar nom at just 11 years old.

After his huge success, he largely left the spotlight in 2006 when he went to college to avoid the "predatory, aggressive" tabloid culture of the time, so he told E News.

"My parents used to say when I first started out in this industry, 'If it's ever not fun, you can quit tomorrow,'" he said in the interview.

"And when I got to be college age, I got to go off and study theater and really think hard about whether I wanted to do this as my career in life."

After living in NYC for 15 years and honing his craft, he moved back to Hollywood after the tabloids had "mellowed out a bit" and had roles in Wednesday and The Kominsky Method, amongst others.

After his return, he noticed how the media landscape had drastically changed. "When I came up in this industry, the internet was around, but it wasn't so omnipresent that it is today," he said.

"So, for younger actors today, I'm always really impressed with them being able to manage the TikTok/Instagram/social media landscape because that's not something I ever really had to deal with at that age."

The actor recently appeared in various projects, like The Boys and What We Do In The Shadows.