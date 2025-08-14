Peter Andre forced to break 16-year silence over ‘baseless accusations' from ex-wife Katie Price

Peter Andre has broken his silence over his ex-wife, Katie Price, and slammed her 'lies' in a social media post about their fallout over daughter, Princess Andre.

He wrote: "For sixteen years I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating."

He continued: "That ends today."

"The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.

"For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

© Shutterstock Katie and Peter share two children, Princess and Junior

"In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases found my ex wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management.

"The same falsehoods are being repeated today.

"Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations that I have yet to address. Those will be dealt with in the coming months."

© Getty Images Peter broke a 16-year long silence following the couple's divorce in 2009

The post comes just hours after Katie spoke about reaching out to Pete in her latest podcast episode. Katie recently claimed she had been banned from attending Princess' 18th birthday celebrations.

The 47 year old former model suggested that she and Peter have a sit down chat following the 16 year-long feud following the breakdown of their marriage in 2009.

"I feel like I've missed out on so much and it's so not fair to bring Princess as piggy in the middle so I think it's about time all of us adults just sit down and talk about what their beef is with me and just get over it. Life would be such more at peace."

© Instagram Katie alleged she had been banned from Princess' birthday

"I'm not saying I have to stand with them and play happy families. I've missed out so much with Princess," she added.

"I haven't watched the show but people have told me how proud I should be of the kids and how they, Princess, does talk highly of me all the way through it. So although I'm not in the show she speaks about me all the time which is really sweet."