Emily Andre's 'weird' change at home with stepchildren Junior and Princess

When it comes to celebrity mothers, we don't think you can get much more publicly doting and caring than Emily Andre.

The NHS doctor and her musician husband Peter Andre, whom she married in 2015, are the proud parents of three children, Amelia, Theo, and Arabella, but also look after Junior and Princess, the children he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

© Getty Emily has a close bond with her stepchildren

Emily has an incredibly close relationship with her stepchildren, telling Bella Magazine last year that: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

However, with their closeness, it's been difficult for the 35-year-old to adjust to some changes as Junior and Princess have got older.

In a clip from the 16-year-old's titular series, Princess Diaries, she and her older brother discuss not living together anymore, but it's Emily's sweet response in the Instagram comment section that especially caught our attention.

"Awww guys [heart emoji]," she penned. "The empty room is weird for sure! [sad face with tear emoji]."

Peter and Emily's home life

With five children, things can be a little hectic in the Andre household, but it seems that, this time, they won't be welcoming any more into the family.

© Instagram Peter and Emily married in 2015

Shortly after the arrival of baby Belle on April 2, 2024, Peter spoke to The Sun about the possibility of the couple having any more children.

"This time, we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one," he stated, though he refused to deny any possibility.

© Instagram Baby Arabella may be the couple's last

"Well, never say never," the singer added. "I'm not 100 per cent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her. I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

Peter and Emily's parenting style

Though the pair approach things differently, they make sure to respect each other's techniques and boundaries, as Emily revealed in an interview.

© Instagram Peter and Emily have firm parenting boundaries

"If he's got the kids for the day, he's doing it his way," she explained. "And what I try hard not to do is say, 'Oh, you know, you gave her that feed at the wrong time, well, she should have had her lunch then, or she didn't go to sleep at that time'.

"Then what's the point in him doing it if I then criticise it? So I never [do]. I always, always try not to do that just to let him do it his way as their parent as well."

She concluded: "I think this is really important, that if you're going to work as a team, they have to give you autonomy, and you have to give them autonomy as a parent as well."