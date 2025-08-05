Princess Andre breaks silence on 'dark times' following parents Katie Price and Peter Andre's split

Princess Andre has given a candid insight into her childhood, revealing she "wished she had a happier childhood" following her parents Katie Price and Peter Andre's high-profile divorce and subsequent family breakups.

The 18-year-old, who has already made a name for herself as a successful influencer with lucrative deals from brands like Morphe and Superdrug, is stepping into the spotlight in her own right with a new ITV2 reality series, The Princess Diaries.

In the fly-on-the-wall show, Princess bravely opens up about the "dark times" she experienced in the aftermath of her parents' split.

She revealed that she sought professional help to cope, sharing: "I did have a counsellor, I do still see her every now and then."

However, Princess found another way to process her feelings. "But I don't feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes," she added.

Reflecting on her early years, the teen admitted: "I do wish, like, I could have had a more happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age."

While acknowledging the "good times" she also experienced, Princess opened up about her mother Katie's bitter split from ex-husband Kieran Hayler, when she was just ten years old.

Katie and Kieran, who married in 2013, faced accusations of infidelity throughout their relationship before divorcing in 2021.

© Shutterstock Princess with her dad Peter Andre

Family change

Princess explained how her family's dynamic shifted following the separation. "Everything kind of went downhill," she said, recalling how close she and her siblings had been to Kieran.

The reality TV star continued: "My mum, obviously being heartbroken, didn't deal with that in the best way, she went through a very, very dark time, which is understandable."

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer, getty The teen with her brother Junior

She concluded: "Which is hard for me because I was around adulty things that kids should never see and I think as well, when we needed our mum there, she wasn't emotionally able to be there because she had so much of her own problems going on."

Princess' family

Peter shares his two eldest children, Princess and Junior, with his ex Katie. The former couple wed in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity, but later divorced in 2009. Both Princess and Junior, 20, also have six other siblings; Theo, Amelia and Arabella from Pete's marriage to Emily MacDonagh, and Harvey, Jett and Bunny from their mum Katie's side.