Princess Andre reveals how bond with mum Katie Price has 'completely changed'

Princess Andre has shared a candid insight into her relationship with her mother, Katie Price.

During an appearance in Katie's new IVF documentary, titled Katie Price: Making Babies, the teen influencer spoke about their close bond before revealing how their relationship has evolved in recent years.

"As you get older you have a different type of bond. It is not a mummy and daughter bond anymore – it is more a grown-up bond," the seventeen-year-old said.

"Mum is so determined. When she is determined to do anything, she will do it. I guess that is inspiring because I have the same mindset – if I want something I work hard for it."

Reflecting on her mother's career, Princess went on to say: "I think she's achieved so much which is amazing and inspirational to see how at such a young age she got so successful."

Katie's new documentary, which was filmed in 2023, looks at her IVF journey with her then-partner Carl Woods. The former glamour model, who is a doting mother to Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny, documented her struggle to conceive and the impact this had on her relationship with Carl.

The pair split that year following a series of arguments.

Princess Andre's bond with dad Peter and stepmother Emily

The 17-year-old shares a close bond with her musician dad Peter and her stepmother, Emily. The pair regularly attend events together and Peter is always on hand to support Princess on major milestones, including her numerous launch events.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, Princess gushed about Emily and described her as "the perfect stepmum".

"I love all my siblings the same," she admitted, before adding: "And Emily has been in my life since I was three, so it's like she's always been there. She's the perfect stepmum. I couldn't have asked for better."

Emily has also spoken about their relationship, previously revealing that her role is like that of a "big sister". Chatting to The Times in 2022, she frankly shared: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role. They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest.

"It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

Peter and Emily's love story

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker and the NHS doctor found love in a rather unexpected way. The duo crossed paths after Emily's father treated Peter for tonsil stones, with Emily then attending one of Peter's gigs. The pair hit it off and soon embarked on a whirlwind romance.

They went on to tie the knot in July 2015 at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon. Together they are doting parents to Amelia, Theo and youngest Arabella whom they welcomed on 2 April last year.