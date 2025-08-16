Exclusive: Henry Winkler, 79, makes impassioned plea: 'Don't tell me I should stay in my own lane'

Happy Days star Henry Winkler has given a passionate plea to the younger generation, calling on them to stop the "hate" as we "might not survive".

Amid tumultuous political times where the fear of being canceled can lead to many being afraid to have honest conversations and learn from each other, the 79-year-old actor, who has been vocally liberal for much of his life, told HELLO! that he wants to call on the younger generation to "listen to each other".

"We cannot, all of a sudden, because I have a different opinion… Oh my God, the hate that it is [infecting us], I'm telling you, we might not survive," he said.

"I don't care what you believe – I don't care what color your tie is! We have to listen to each other for real – and don't tell me I should stay in my own lane. I am an American, a man, and then I am a professional."

Henry, 79, has been a longtime critic of President Donald Trump and, in 2024, accused the former reality TV star of "pushing" him at a gala.

"You know what I don't forgive? I don't forgive people who don't see you, who don't acknowledge your existence. That kills me. Like, people who brush you out of the way," the Barry star told Bill Maher on his podcast.

© Variety via Getty Images Henry Winkler attends the TV Academy's inaugural Televerse Festival

Asked to name two people, he revealed one person was the President, and he added: "That [encounter] should be shown every day, every hour. Because I think it is the very definition of a soul."

Henry took part in an acting masterclass at the Television Academy's Televerse Festival on August 15, and he praised the young actors whom he met.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump was accused of 'pushing' Henry Winkler

"I'm amazed that I have had this journey, professionally, of 50 years, and that I have had this family journey that started 47 years ago and that I'm still at the table today," he said.

The inaugural festival, which runs August 14-16 in Los Angeles, features television industry professionals taking part in a series of panels, FYC presentations and screenings of this year's Emmy-nominated programming.

© Getty Images Gary Oldman attends the TV Academy's Televerse Festival

On Thursday August 14 acclaimed British actor Gary Oldman took part in a panel for Slow Horses, his award-winning Apple TV+ show.

Gary will soon be knighted after being named in the King's Birthday Honors, and the 67-year-old told HELLO! how he is planning for the special day.

"I had my Paul Smith suit fitting, my first fitting, this morning before I came here," he told HELLO! quipping: "I think one should [get a special suit] for the occasion."