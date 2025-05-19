Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley reveals relationship first with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus ahead of 60th birthday

Elizabeth Hurley was radiant in a plunging fuchsia floral appliqué gown by haute couture label Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 2025 Hot Pink Party in New York City. But her glow wasn't just from the glamorous look but her new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of Grammy winner Miley Cyrus.

Speaking to HELLO! at the event in Manhattan, Elizabeth, who turns 60 on June 10, confirmed that her new love – whom she has been dating since earlier this year – was planning to fly into the UK to celebrate her special day.

"I am looking forward to celebrating with Billy Ray," she confirmed.

© FilmMagic Elizabeth attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 2025 Hot Pink Party

"He should be in England for my birthday. He’ll be meeting my family – and my dogs – and hopefully, it’ll be lovely."

One treasured member of her family – her 23-year-old son Damian – has already given the romance a clear seal of approval. The model and aspiring film director showed his support for the relationship by liking social-media posts that the couple have shared since last month.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray went public in April with their blossoming romance

Damian was by his mother’s side at the Hot Pink Party, supporting her as she navigated the red carpet in her sparkling attire.

"Honoured and insanely proud to support my mama in her 30th year as the Global Ambassador," he wrote on Instagram. "Last night’s annual Hot Pink Party in NYC, hosted by my mother, raised over a record breaking $11million for lifesaving breast cancer research. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing this campaign’s vital work firsthand since the day I was born. What a deeply moving and inspiring night."

© Getty Images Damian was by his mother's side

Dripping in diamonds, Elizabeth looked every bit the dazzling host for the high-profile charity event which marked a sparkling double milestone for the actress and businesswoman.

Not only was Elizabeth celebrating three decades as the global ambassador for Estée Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign, but it also commenced the countdown to her milestone 60th birthday next month.

© Getty Images for Breast Cancer R Elizabeth has been with the organisation for 30 years

Elizabeth has been working with the organisation since the 1990s, with the campaign close to her heart after she lost her grandmother to breast cancer.

"In the 30 years that I’ve been raising funds for and awareness of breast cancer, there have been great strides in prevention measures and in treatment and diagnosis. I love learning about those things and I love telling other people about those good things," she said.

© Instagram Elizabeth will be turning 60 on June 10

During the event the glittering host also made time to chat to rock star Sting, who had been invited to perform some of his many hits, and took time to pose for photographs with guests.Back to her big birthday, and Elizabeth told us that she has no intention of shying away from the spotlight when it arrives.

"I love every birthday," she said. "I always get overexcited if it’s a big birthday – I think people are even nicer to you, maybe give you more presents, more flowers, and generally spoil you more. I welcome it."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for The David Furnish, Elizabeth, Sir Elton John have been close friends for years

Aside from Billy Ray, two special friends are also ready to celebrate Elizabeth’s special day: Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish.

David told HELLO! last month: "Elizabeth is truly one of the world’s greats, and she is one of the most beautiful people in the world, inside and out. I see her in the morning, when she stays with us, in a white towelling dressing gown and no make-up and she takes my breath away. Then I’ll see her fully gowned and made up to go out to a special event and she’s breathtakingly beautiful."

"The thing I love about Elizabeth is that she’s so much fun," he added. "She really doesn’t take herself too seriously. She’s got a great sense of humour, she loves a good gossip, she’s a great storyteller.

"I just adore her. She’s a very loyal friend who’s always there when you need her. She always turns up. She always supports you, and we always support her, and to me, that’s what friendship is all about."

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus met on the set of Christmas In Paradise

David also supports Billy Ray and Elizabeth’s romance, kindled over the past few months after the couple initially met when they were both cast in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise.

Friendship grew into a love affair when Elizabeth contacted Billy Ray in the wake of his divorce last year from his third wife.

"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot," said the 63-year-old father of six. "It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."

