Exclusive: Alan Cumming 'shakes things up' as Traitors' host makes bold statement about the future 

Alan Cumming has symbolically worn a plethora of hats in his career.

Whether he's acting, singing, or serving as a TV host, one thing is for certain – he is open and flexible to change.

The actor adapts to new career paths seamlessly, and there's a new one that he's currently embracing full throttle.

He's taking a step back from the stage's limelight and is bringing his vision to life as an artistic director of the Pitlochry Theater in Scotland.

Alan's new career era

While attending the WNET red carpet in New York City, Alan spoke exclusively to HELLO! about his newest role.

The performer reflected on his "insane" career path, and he admitted that opportunities often "fall into [his] lap." He admitted with a self-assured giggle, that "you couldn't really make it up."

Alan is "really excited" about his new position, which he "loves."

The bold entertainer who is used to the audience's warmth, is now covering his bases behind-the-scenes of a theater production.

Alan shared: "I love the fact that I'm the boss of lots of people. I have to go for meetings about marketing and things like that."

Regardless of the profession Alan is in, he shared: "I'm trying to shake things up a bit and I don't think they know what's hit them, but I really enjoy it.

Alan's unique take on career changes

When it comes to whether Alan consciously makes an effort to undergo career shifts, he admitted: "I never think like that."

He is a man who enjoys the journey without a set destination in sight, and he shared that his path has "got all these twists and turns."

Alan reflected on all the different eras he's evolved through, like a chameleon in his life, and he revealed: "I was just talking upstairs actually about how I feel, because of things like Spy Kids – now there's so many young adults who know me from that – they never would have watched many of the things I've done since then."

The actor is remaining open to all future endeavors.

He continued: "So it's fascinating just how I've worked through a series of quirks and chance, that I've managed to sort of hang on in there and get asked to do all these really bizarre things."

Alan's favorite contestants on The Traitors

During our exclusive interview with Alan, the entertainer also shared insight into his popular show, The Traitors.

He hilariously admitted that he "wouldn't do any" of the challenges and without hesitation, he added that he would "absolutely not" sign up for the show as a contestant.

When it comes to his favorite contestants so far on the series, he names a few and it comes down to a contestant having his favorite personality trait – feistiness.

I thought Bob the Drag Queen was hilarious. Phaedra [Parks] in season 2 – hilarious.

Alan explained: "I think I really like the people who are sort of feisty and who are like Gabby [Windey] on this season. I thought she really had a great journey for me because she sort of became this feisty – it confounded everyone’s expectations and I like that. I like when people have a journey – when people come in too hot, often they don’t last long."

In addition to Gabby, he mentioned a few others that he found quite entertaining on the series.

While reflecting, he expressed: "I mean, I have various favorites for various reasons. I thought Bob the Drag Queen was hilarious. Phaedra [Parks] in season 2 – hilarious. I find her such a good value. She's like a walking meme machine."