Kathy Hilton launches new project loved by Paris and Nicky, and makes surprising retirement comment

For decades Kathy Hilton has been a successful businesswoman and philanthropist, and as she looks ahead to her 70th birthday, she shows no signs of slowing down.

"I am a passionate person – and I'm just a little girl at heart, I've always been that way," she tells HELLO! at her Bel Air home as she launches the second collection of her collaboration with jewelry designer Anna Zuckerman.

© Anna Sokol Photography Kathy Hilton poses in her Bel Air garden

Kathy has been married to husband Rick Hilton, 69, since 1979 and together they have four children, and eight grandchildren.

"I have no plans to retire; 'when I grow up I want to do this,' those are the conversations we're having!" Kathy added. "I still have things I am looking forward to, and I think the minute you stop, that's it, so you have to always be enjoying the moment but.always be looking forward."

© Anna Sokol Photography Kathy and Anna Zuckerman launch their second collection in June 2025

The collection between Kathy and Anna has been inspired by older pieces Kathy owns, gifted from her own mother and mother-in-law with a focus on 2025 trends including bright colors and vintage nods.

"This [collection] was an easy one. There's always inspiration because we travel a lot and as a designer – I've been in the clothing business, I've been in manufacturing– you get inspirations wherever you are," Kathy said, before interjecting her own thoughts to tell Anna: "We have to do a Chrysler building earring, as a chandelier!"

"It's all about stacking jewelry now," says Anna of her favorite pieces, "pairing new pieces with the pieces that we had last year. This is a continuation of our first collection but level two."

© Anna Sokol Photography Kathy and Anna have become good friends

Kathy's daughters Paris and Nicky are "very separate" to their mom's businesses although they are big supporters, and Anna praised the women for being "so supportive" as Kathy joked that they are "thrilled to have a few pieces to wear around the town!"

Anna founded her company in 2002 in Boca Raton, Florida; she uses diamond crystalline, which repurpose salvaged lab-grown diamonds and gem materials.

She has now moved to Los Angeles with her husband Leonard and their two sons – in large part thanks to blossoming friendship with Kathy.

© Getty Images for Printfresh Faye Resnick, Anna and Kris Jenner attend Kathy & Nicky Hilton's Annual Holiday Party

"Now I have moved to Los Angeles, and our friendship is being taken to the next level," said Anna.

"We're business partners, we're friends, we do good for people. Our mission is to make women happy, to make them feel great, look great, and all at accessible price points. Men conduct business differently; women are more social and we love to support one another. There's no jealousy, we just love to support each other, and that's what it's all about."