Reese Witherspoon's terrifying swimsuit-clad stunt leaves fans agape — watch here

Reese Witherspoon is not one to back away from a challenge, despite many of us likely doing so when faced with a similarly daunting situation on vacation.

The actress and producer, 49, took to her social media page to document her terrifying stunt while on a trip with her family, receiving the support and "follow-through" of none other than her youngest son, 12-year-old Tennessee James Toth.

Take a look at the video below, in which Reese puts on her best swimsuit and goes for a rather frightening dip…

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon jumps off a cliff into the water

"You won't always feel ready but jump anyway. The rest will come on the way down," she captioned the clip, quickly receiving the praise and the awestruck reactions of her fans and her peers.

"Omg!!!" Julianne Moore simply commented, with Tracee Ellis Ross adding: "Bravo!! Yes to this," Olivia Munn writing: "This is so impressive," and Michelle Monaghan simply going: "Y E S !"

Fans similarly chimed in with: "LOVE CLIFF jumping! I've only blown out my eardrums once .. where is this? Italy? Love new spots," and: "Love that you embrace life. YOLO. Love you and such a wonderful and beautiful woman and mom," plus: "Congratulations Reese!!! Fabulous form!!!" although some still advised her to be careful with such cliff faces.