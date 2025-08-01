Kate Hudson showcases incredible bikini body in sun-soaked update

Kate Hudson proved that she is aging backwards in a sun-soaked social media post shared with her 18.5 million followers on Thursday.

The mom of three took to Instagram to post a stunning snap of herself basking in the sunlight while lounging on a deckchair and drinking a cool beverage, with her blonde locks tied back in a loose ponytail.

Fun in the sun

Kate showcased her lithe figure in a white bikini thrown on underneath an open white button-up shirt and cream-colored slacks. Her face was tilted to the sun as she appeared relaxed and calm, with a wide grin on her face and her eyes closed.

"Summer loving…Feels great to finally have a moment to reset," she wrote in the caption. She also added photos from her summer so far, including a shot of her getting a beauty treatment, as well as a photo taken of her looking at fruit trees, and a snap with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani.

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their praise for Kate, with one writing that she was "the cutest" while another added that she had "the most beautiful smile ever".

Sweating it out

Kate incorporates different activities into her workouts

The 46-year-old has been active her whole life and previously revealed to People that she loves to incorporate different activities into her workout routine.

"I need to be moving to feel good," she said. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

"I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind," she added. "It's not just about trying to look good physically; it's important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating. I love skiing, walking, hiking and especially riding my bike. It makes me feel like a kid again!"

Kate's health journey

© Getty Images The actress revealed that she had undiagnosed ADHD

The Running Point actress recently opened up about her health journey and shared that she had undiagnosed ADHD in a surprising admission.

Kate underwent brain scans and discussed the results on the Change Your Brain Every Day podcast, with Dr. Daniel Amen sharing that he "absolutely" believed she had the condition.

"If I had a more efficient brain, honestly, it would be leaner. I think my life would be leaner. Things would feel leaner. It would feel like a tight, lean ship," she said.

© Kate Hudson She is a proud mom of three

"I think I would actually finish the things that I start. I hardly finish the things that I start. I think I would create more. I would have more things that I would have created."

She added: "Like, why did it take me to be in my 40s to make my first album? I think part of that is fear, but also just getting things done."

© Getty Images She has been engaged to Danny for almost four years

Kate is a busy mom and has worked hard to build a peaceful blended family. She welcomed her eldest, Ryder, 21, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, and her middle child, Bingham, 14, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

Six-year-old Rani was born to Kate and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who has worked in the music industry for over a decade.

