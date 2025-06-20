Jane Seymour, 74, looks ageless in eye-catching gown following huge honor

Jane Seymour looked like royalty in her latest appearance at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Sardinia, where she was joined by a slew of celebrities to celebrate the country's film industry.

The mother of four stole the show in a floor-length white gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline that featured a cutout above her décolletage and bold sculptural ruffles adorning her shoulders.

She added a large pearl necklace with floral designs and sparkly silver shoes to complete the look and wore her strawberry blonde hair in soft waves down her back.

Film festival fun

© Getty Images Jane looked like a queen at the film festival

Jane joined stars like Heather Graham, Luke Wilson, Ashley Greene and Fran Drescher at the event, which seeks to create a bridge between the Italian and US film industries.

She also had the huge honor of delivering a masterclass to Italian film students and imparted the wisdom she had picked up after over 50 years in the industry. "I've just arrived in Sardinia for the @filming_italy Sardegna Film Festival and I couldn't be more thrilled to be here!" she wrote on Instagram.

"The energy, the beauty, and the warm welcome have already made this such a special experience. I've been meeting the most wonderful people and soaking in every moment."

Secret to success

© Getty Images The star gave a masterclass to Italian film students

The 74-year-old looked ageless at the event, and is amid a career renaissance thanks to her starring role in Harry Wild.

"I've never had so much work in my life," she told HELLO!, revealing that she has become more health conscious than ever in her '70s in order to keep up with her career.

"I can hike, I can go for walks, I can basically stay active," she said, adding that she prefers low-impact workouts. "At this age, I'm looking around me at all the people I know who run, and they've had knee replacements, hip replacements or shoulder replacements."

© Instagram The actress prefers low-impact workouts to stay fit

As for her diet, Jane doesn't restrict herself and enjoys everything in moderation. "Kale, celery, ginger, carrots and greens - it's my Popeye juice," she told The Times of her preferred breakfast.

She then eats "fish or shrimp, with leafy green vegetables from my garden" for lunch, with some pasta or rice.

"I love them and I don't deny myself anything," she added. For a sweet treat at the end of a long day, she enjoys a glass of wine, some dark chocolate, or a bowl of nuts.

Skincare savvy

Jane swears by SPF

Jane's skin is practically flawless, all thanks to a consistent skincare routine and lots of SPF.

"I'll use an over-the-counter retinol product. But the basics of skincare have always been so important to me," she told HELLO! "It's exfoliating, cleansing and moisturizing. I have friends who go to sleep with a full face of makeup on and that is a big no-no for me."

She continued: "I protect my skin from the sun and have regular visits with a dermatologist. I wear a big hat and I keep my hair out of the sun too if I can. I don't sit out in direct sunlight either."

For Jane, her '70s are only the beginning. "I'm going to live my life to the full," she declared. "I'm going to be there with my friends, help people where I can and keep the mantra that beauty is body, mind and spirit."

To learn more about Jane's workout routine, watch below...