Salma Hayek's sizzling bikini body sends fans into a frenzy as they all say the same thing

Salma Hayek continued to prove that she has found the fountain of youth during a sizzling photoshoot for the Mexican edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In the stunning shot, the 58-year-old showcased her incredible figure in a macramé bikini that featured floral designs. She wore a gold body chain and a chunky gold bangle as she posed by the ocean, with her dark hair falling in beachy waves.

Sizzling summer body

"Our cover goes beyond beauty: it celebrates the strength and pride of being Mexican. @si_swimsuit arrives in Mexico and @salmahayek stars in the first edition for #SportsIllustratedMéxico," read the publication's Instagram caption.

Salma also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot, with the star sporting a cream-colored bikini and a gold body chain as she danced beside a pool. "My cover of @sportsillustrated.mexico is now out in Mexico with a special edition #VIVAMEXICO," she wrote in her caption.

Her post quickly surpassed 890,000 likes, and garnered thousands of comments from celebrities and fans alike who commented on her enviable figure.

© Instagram She is featured on the cover of Mexico's Sports Illustrated edition

The ​​Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna commented a series of salsa dancing emojis alongside a heart emoji, while Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, also added heart emojis.

"Age is just a number for Salma," said one fan, while another added, "Staying in shape your whole life is a flex!"

"Yep, God definitely has favorites," shared another, with a fourth commenting, "You're killlling me Salma."

Eternal beauty

© Mike Marsland/WireImage She was honored to be on the publication's cover

Salma made headlines with her Sports Illustrated cover in May, where she sizzled in a green bikini.

The Frida actress shared with the Mexican edition of the publication that it still hadn't sunk in that she was on the cover.

"It's so bizarre! I'm nearly 60! At this stage, it wouldn't have crossed my mind," she said. "The first thing you get is—what is that word?—imposter syndrome. You have the imposter syndrome immediately."

© Instagram The star shared that she had "imposter syndrome"

She opened up about her achievement on the Today show, sharing that she couldn't "believe" it.

"I remember when I was young and hot, I used to look at this magazine," she quipped.

"I wanted to see who was the new gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment. And it never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover because they didn't look like me. My body's not necessarily the model type, and I never thought that was a possibility. And for it to happen when I'm 58? It's really shocking."

Body neutrality

© Instagram / Salma Hayek Salma confessed that she was "content" with her body

Despite sending fans into a frenzy with her bikini body, Salma admitted in an interview with Marie Claire that she wasn't "thrilled" about her figure, rather simply "content".

"I don't look at somebody else and say, 'I want that body,' or 'I want a new body,'" she explained. "But I do confess, I want the old body; the one I had at 25 and criticized and hated nonstop."

The mother of one added that she rarely exercises and simply cuts down her sugar intake due to a family history of diabetes.

© AFP via Getty Images She rarely exercises and has cut sugar from her diet

"Four times a year, I put music on and walk on my own treadmill," she said. "Don't ask me to run; [I'm] not made for that."

The star added that she was proud of her efforts to fight ageism in Hollywood. "Another calling that I have is to remind everyone that women are not disposable after a certain age in any department," she said. "We should battle that with all we've got."

To see more of Salma's incredible bikini snaps, watch below...