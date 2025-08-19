Another It Ends With Us star accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment

The It Ends With Us drama never seems to end. Another star of the film has accused Justin Baldoni, 41, of harassment.

Isabela Ferrer, 24, who starred as Young Lily in It Ends With Us, is now wrapped up in the legal drama surrounding the film. The young actress rose to fame after she was cast in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best selling book.

Blake Lively, 37, the star of the film, and Justin have been embroiled in a legal fight first starting in December of last year. Both Blake and Justin have subpoenaed Isabela.

Blake served Isabela in February for communication that is relevant to her legal dispute with Justin. Months after the dispute first began, Isabela's lawyer alleged that Justin is "harassing" her and trying to use his financial leverage to control how she responds to Blake's subpoena.

After being subpoenaed by Blake, Isabela invoked an indemnification clause in her contract with the film, which required Justin's studio – Wayfarer Studios – to pay their employee's legal fees. According to Isabela's team: "[Wayfarer Studios] has not honored its obligations." And further, Isabela and her lawyers claim Wayfarer Studios agreed they would pay her legal fees if she would "surrender control" of her response to Blake.

Her lawyers claim that would "not actually allow [Isabela] to provide the documents that reveal the true facts," and that the delayed negotiation over Isabela's repayment is a “transparent attempt to put financial pressure on” the actress. They continued, saying: "[Isabela] sought reasonable extensions of time from [Blake] to respond to the Lively Subpoena until the indemnity issue was resolved.”

The film was released last August and immediately caused a stir in Hollywood. After its premiere – in which multiple cast members and Colleen, refused to pose with Justin on the red carpet – Blake sued Justin for sexual harassment, and alleges that he and his team launched a secret campaign to smear her reputation after she complained.

Blake's lawsuit includes an allegation that Justin added a scene to It Ends With Us in which Young Lily loses her virginity. After the filming of the scene, Blake alleges that Justin approached Isabela and Alex Neustaedter, who played Young Atlas, and said: "I know I'm not supposed to say this, but that was hot."

Justin countersued Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, in January for $400 million, allegeding extortion and defamation. But it was dismissed by a judge in June.

"The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged," Judge Liman wrote in the opinion.

Blake's cases, Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et. al. are scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026 and will be tried in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.