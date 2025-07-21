Blake Lively's privacy 'doughnut' for 4 kids at $5.7m NYC loft apartment

The ongoing lawsuit between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has kept the actress out of the public eye in recent months.

Time away from the spotlight will no doubt afford Blake, 37, more time at home, either at her 19th-century colonial estate in Pound Ridge, or at the $5.7 million Tribeca loft apartment she shares with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

There is much appeal to Blake's apartment, not least its secret walled garden, which allows residents, who reportedly also include celebrities like Meg Ryan, Justin Timberlake, and Jennifer Lawrence, a break from public gaze.

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Blake's apartment has a secret courtyard

Blake's secret garden

According to the New York Times at the time of building, "the 4,000-square-foot doughnut hole in the middle of the new 53-unit condominium, a conversion of a nearly full-block former factory in TriBeCa, will be lined with hundreds of windows and shutters with a 19th-century aesthetic and will have seats shaded by sassafras trees."

© Getty Tribeca is home to many stars, including Blake

Blake's apartment complex is reportedly a seven-storey building offering 53 condo units, including 45 lofts and eight penthouses.

Inside Blake's Tribeca pad

The condo units once had a very different look as the building was constructed in 1883 as a warehouse to cater to a book bindery business. It was gutted and fully renovated in 2014, transforming it into the A-list enclave we see today.

© Instagram Blake's NYC pad channels industrial chic

Though the size of Blake's specific pad has never been publicly specified, generally, the apartments in the block range from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet. The complex also offers a host of luxurious amenities fit for a Hollywood star, including a 24-hour concierge and a doorman, as well as a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, an infrared sauna, and private yoga and dance studios.

© Instagram The space blends bare brick with bright artwork

Fans have, however, been able to get a glimpse inside her apartment as the Gossip Girl alum has shared a few social media posts revealing the decor.

© Instagram Blake's husband Ryan inside their home

Blake's bathroom is one of the space's most standout features with an open-plan layout and rustic design.

Award-winning interior designer Naomi Isted previously told HELLO!: "It says a lot about her own personal taste being very subtle and understated luxury. With the reclaimed wood and metal materials it gives off a real feel of luxury Aspen lodge meets New York industrial warehouse!

© Instagram Blake showed a sneak peek of her chic bathroom

"It feels cozy but at the same time expensive," Naomi continues. "The marble Calcutta style roll top bath states elegance teamed with NYC art deco details with cappuccino colored tones, a style that could easily be found in a luxury city hotel!"