The 'surprising' ways you could be sabotaging your wealth — and how to finally fix them

Many of us dream of financial abundance, yet sometimes – ok, a lot of the time – it can feel like it’s out of reach.

But according to spiritual guide and author Farah Orths, the key might be simpler than we think – and it starts with how we receive compliments.

“If you can't receive a compliment, how can you expect to receive abundance?” asks Farah, when we catch up to chat about her book Money Loves Me.

“Compliments are affirmations of your value, and if you deflect them, you're signalling that you're not worthy of recognition – or financial prosperity.”

Farah Orths is author of 'Money Loves Me'

It may feel like a surprising connection, but Farah insists it’s one of the most overlooked blocks to wealth – and those who find it difficult to accept praise may also shy away from opportunities that could increase their income, undercharge for their work, or unconsciously sabotage their financial growth.

“When we reject compliments, we’re essentially rejecting our own value,” she adds.

“If you don’t believe you’re worthy of a compliment, you won’t believe you’re worthy of financial success.”

Break the cycle

So, how can you start to break this cycle? “Start by just saying ‘thank you’ when someone compliments you,” Farah advises.

“Acknowledge it without deflection. Over time, this builds your capacity to receive, and opens the door to abundance in all areas of life.”

For Farah, healing your relationship with money is ultimately about reconnecting to your own worth

Ultimately, Farah frames this as an act of self-love. “Healing begins with self-acceptance. Recognize your worth, embrace compliments, and watch how your financial reality transforms. Money is a reflection of how you value yourself.”

Farah describes money as a “spiritual frequency,” but even for those who aren’t on a spiritual path, her approach is accessible – to start to view money as “a loving friend” who’s “here to support you.”

Healing shame

Having turned her own relationship with her finances around, Farah is confident that absolutely anyone can heal their own relationship with money

“A lot of people have very charged, negative feelings about money. My book turns that on its head and starts to introduce you to the other side of the spectrum, which may be that it could be a really loving being.

“That kind of huge shift in view of money seems to really soften people - and that changed my life.”

As a spiritual seeker in her 20s, Farah herself racked up a lot of debt and “felt like a child” in terms of her approach to money.

But having turned her own relationship with her finances around, she’s confident that absolutely anyone can heal their own relationship with money – if they work at it.

"My book is really about awakening to your own wholeness and deep self-love, in an unconditional sense,” says Farah

What if the money still isn’t showing up?

“Those times when you feel like you’re showing up and trying to do things around money, and it isn’t physically showing up yet, there’s an invitation to really start to feel money as a frequency,” she explains.

“If you constantly repeat, ‘Money doesn’t come to me’, well, your life reinforces that belief.”

She suggests using an affirmation such as: “I love seeing money come to me in surprising ways at the moment… I’m open to receiving abundance in all forms right now.”

Over time, these small but consistent shifts can transform how wealth shows up.

Know your worth

For Farah, healing your relationship with money is ultimately about reconnecting to your own worth. And by shifting how we feel and think about money, abundance becomes less about chasing and more about aligning - with both ourselves and the energy around us.

“Everyone is whole and worthy and lovable. And my book is really about awakening to your own wholeness and deep self-love, in an unconditional sense.”

Money Loves Me, published by Hay House, is on sale now