Why manifesting isn’t working for you

We’ve all been there. We’re manifesting our hearts’ desire – a promotion, a new relationship, a home makeover, a big lump sum of money – but, no matter what we do, nothing is happening. So what next?

Well – don’t give up!

"Manifesting from the head is limited – the heart is where the magic is," says Estelle

I caught up with healer, holistic therapist and spiritual teacher Estelle Bingham, who says that when you’re doing everything right but nothing seems to shift, it’s because you’re manifesting from the wrong place.

“Manifesting from the head is limited – the heart is where the magic is,” says the world-renowned coach, whose new book Manifest Your True Essence has been described as ‘life changing’ by Fearne Cotton.

Estelle, who’s known as The Heart Whisperer, adds: “When we manifest from the mind it’s often driven by ego, fear or external validation.

"But when we manifest from the heart – from that deeper, intuitive place – it’s like manifesting on steroids.”

'Manifest Your True Essence', published by Hay House, is out now

Find the blocks

If you’re feeling stuck, in work, relationships, or finding your purpose, then it might be that the issue is with your emotional body.

“It’s not that we switch the mind off,” she says. “The mind is important. We just want to switch the heart on, because it’s a power house.”

Estelle offers a heart-opening exercise which she used on me during our interview - and which you can try for yourself

“We store so many old stories in the heart,” she continues.

“Past heartbreaks, trauma, rejection – they can lodge in what I call the emotional heart.

"Until we process and release them, we can’t access the part of our heart that holds our true essence.”

The deeper part – the mystical heart, according to Estelle – is where our authenticity and power resides. “It’s not something you can think your way into,” she says. “It’s something you feel.”

Estelle attends her 'Manifest Your True Essence' book launch at Langan's in London

Estelle has spent the past 20 years helping people reconnect to their own power and manifest joy in their lives, and she breaks down everything she’s learned about the process in her book, which has even been endorsed by spiritual guru Deepak Chopra.

“When we return to the heart, we return to ourselves,” she explains.

“And from that place – that grounded, authentic, embodied place, everything begins to align. You start making choices from love, not fear.

"You stop needing external validation. You trust your own inner knowing. And the world responds to you differently.”

So how do we connect with our hearts?

"When we return to the heart, we return to ourselves," explains Estelle

Estelle offers a heart opening exercise which she used on me during our interview.

When I experienced it myself, it moved me to tears. I’d been wrestling with a major life decision and had spent the past day or so seeking reassurance from others.

But the moment she got me to drop into my heart the answer was totally clear to me: ‘You already know’.

It felt deeply reassuring to know that actually, what I needed to hear had been within me the whole time. All it took was getting out of my head and connecting to my heart.

"We go in through the heart and we meet ourselves in the heart"

You can try this exercise for yourself...

A guided heart-opening exercise for you to try now Let’s take a moment now. Place both hands on your heart space, in the centre of your chest, close your eyes and take three deep breaths in through your nose, hold for a count of five and breathe out through your mouth. Ask your heart what you believe in. It doesn’t have to be ‘spiritual’ in any way. Perhaps you just believe in the power of Love, Light and good energy or people. Love is universal, after all. Write your heart findings in your journal.Then close your eyes again, think of the words ‘Source energy’ and observe the images and words that arise for you. It’s okay if you draw a blank or are unsure at this time. You’re just beginning to take the first steps towards creating space for your heart to speak to you.



Estelle – a fourth generation psychic who has been meditating since the age of six – believes that heart-led living can help you transcend trauma, rewire your subconscious, discover your purpose and co-create your unique version of success and happiness.

Estelle is a fourth generation psychic who has been meditating since the age of six

And this doesn’t just apply to manifestation – it applies to all aspects of life.

Estelle adds: “We go in through the heart and we meet ourselves in the heart… and from that place, you can really bring to the world what you were born to bring.”

Manifest Your True Essence is on sale now, published by Hay House