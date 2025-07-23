Why manifesting isn’t working for you

We’ve all been there. We’re manifesting our hearts’ desire – a promotion, a new relationship, a home makeover, a big lump sum of money – but, no matter what we do, nothing is happening. So what next?
Well – don’t give up!
I caught up with healer, holistic therapist and spiritual teacher Estelle Bingham, who says that when you’re doing everything right but nothing seems to shift, it’s because you’re manifesting from the wrong place.
“Manifesting from the head is limited – the heart is where the magic is,” says the world-renowned coach, whose new book Manifest Your True Essence has been described as ‘life changing’ by Fearne Cotton.
Estelle, who’s known as The Heart Whisperer, adds: “When we manifest from the mind it’s often driven by ego, fear or external validation.
"But when we manifest from the heart – from that deeper, intuitive place – it’s like manifesting on steroids.”
Find the blocks
If you’re feeling stuck, in work, relationships, or finding your purpose, then it might be that the issue is with your emotional body.
“It’s not that we switch the mind off,” she says. “The mind is important. We just want to switch the heart on, because it’s a power house.”
“We store so many old stories in the heart,” she continues.
“Past heartbreaks, trauma, rejection – they can lodge in what I call the emotional heart.
"Until we process and release them, we can’t access the part of our heart that holds our true essence.”
The deeper part – the mystical heart, according to Estelle – is where our authenticity and power resides. “It’s not something you can think your way into,” she says. “It’s something you feel.”
Estelle has spent the past 20 years helping people reconnect to their own power and manifest joy in their lives, and she breaks down everything she’s learned about the process in her book, which has even been endorsed by spiritual guru Deepak Chopra.
“When we return to the heart, we return to ourselves,” she explains.
“And from that place – that grounded, authentic, embodied place, everything begins to align. You start making choices from love, not fear.
"You stop needing external validation. You trust your own inner knowing. And the world responds to you differently.”
So how do we connect with our hearts?
Estelle offers a heart opening exercise which she used on me during our interview.
When I experienced it myself, it moved me to tears. I’d been wrestling with a major life decision and had spent the past day or so seeking reassurance from others.
But the moment she got me to drop into my heart the answer was totally clear to me: ‘You already know’.
It felt deeply reassuring to know that actually, what I needed to hear had been within me the whole time. All it took was getting out of my head and connecting to my heart.
You can try this exercise for yourself...
Estelle – a fourth generation psychic who has been meditating since the age of six – believes that heart-led living can help you transcend trauma, rewire your subconscious, discover your purpose and co-create your unique version of success and happiness.
And this doesn’t just apply to manifestation – it applies to all aspects of life.
Estelle adds: “We go in through the heart and we meet ourselves in the heart… and from that place, you can really bring to the world what you were born to bring.”
Manifest Your True Essence is on sale now, published by Hay House