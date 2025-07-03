Back to the Future turns 40! Meet the stars' famous families now

One of the most beloved sci-fi adventures of the 1980s (and cinema history, period), Back to the Future, celebrates its 40th anniversary today, first released in theaters on July 3, 1985.

The film not only spawned a franchise that included two more films, which've made close to $1 billion worldwide, it also made household names of its five main leads, most notably then sitcom star Michael J. Fox.

In the decades since, the stars have not only found further success on screen and beyond, several of them have thrived in their personal lives as well, tying the knot and becoming parents in the process.

Take a look at the family lives of the stars of Back to the Future below…

© Getty Images Michael J. Fox Michael J. Fox, now 64, found love the same year of the movie's release, when he met actress Tracy Pollan on the set of Family Ties as she was cast to play his onscreen girlfriend. The pair tied the knot in 1988, and Tracy was instrumental in supporting and championing her husband when he went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, co-founding the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to fund research for the disease. The couple are still together and very much in love, based on their social media activity. Michael and Tracy are the proud parents of four kids: son Sam Michael Fox, 36, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler Fox, 30, and youngest daughter Esmé Fox, 23. While Sam is also a producer and actor, not much is known about the personal lives of their daughters, though Esmé recently graduated from Duke University.

© Getty Images Lea Thompson Lea Thompson, also 64, was engaged to actor Dennis Quaid when Back to the Future was released, but they ended things in 1987. That same year, she met director Howard Deutch on the set of Some Kind of Wonderful, and they tied the knot in 1989. The pair have two daughters, actresses Madelyn and Zoey Deutch. Madelyn, 34, is best known for appearing in shows like Outcast and the movies 50 to 1 (2014) and The Year of Spectacular Men (2018), which she also wrote and composed. She is now married to Zach Carlisle and welcomed a daughter named Robbie earlier this year. Zoey, 30, achieved initial success with her appearances in The Suite Life on Deck, and has since starred in movies like Before I Fall, Flower (both 2017), Set It Up (2018), Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), and Juror No. 2 (2024), also making her Broadway debut in a revival of Our Town in 2024.

© Getty Images Christopher Lloyd Christopher Lloyd, now 86, has never had any children of his own. However, he has been married five times, and was still with his second wife, actress Kay Tornborg, while making Back to the Future. After their 1987 divorce, he married Carol Ann Vanek in 1988, though their union was short-lived, ending in 1991. He then married screenwriter Jane Walker Wood in 1992, with their marriage lasting until 2005. In 2016, he married real estate agent Lisa Loiacono, who was his realtor when he sold his home in 2012. They remain together to this day, and he has one stepson through Lisa. Christopher also has a famous nephew in Sam Lloyd, a fellow actor who was best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom Scrubs and later on the sitcom Cougar Town, also making guest appearances in several popular shows with his uncle. Sadly, Sam was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer in 2019, and passed away in 2020 at the age of 56.

© Getty Images Thomas F. Wilson Thomas F. Wilson, now 66, aka Biff Tannen himself, married his wife Caroline Thomas in 1985 as well. Together, they share four children: a son named Tommy, and three daughters named Emily, Anna and Gracie, although he keeps them out of the spotlight. The actor and stand-up comedian shared some insight into living with mostly girls in his house during one of his sets, joking his house "looks like Clay Aiken exploded in it, I live in Malibu Barbie's dreamhouse."