Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Back to the Future turns 40! Meet the stars' famous families now
Subscribe
Back to the Future turns 40! Meet the stars' famous families now
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd Back To The Future - 1985 Director: Robert Zemeckis Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures© Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Back to the Future turns 40! Meet the stars' famous families now

Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson and more have built large family units of their own

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

One of the most beloved sci-fi adventures of the 1980s (and cinema history, period), Back to the Future, celebrates its 40th anniversary today, first released in theaters on July 3, 1985.

The film not only spawned a franchise that included two more films, which've made close to $1 billion worldwide, it also made household names of its five main leads, most notably then sitcom star Michael J. Fox.

In the decades since, the stars have not only found further success on screen and beyond, several of them have thrived in their personal lives as well, tying the knot and becoming parents in the process.

Take a look at the family lives of the stars of Back to the Future below…

Aquinnah Fox, Sam Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Schuyler Fox and Esme Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City© Getty Images

Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox, now 64, found love the same year of the movie's release, when he met actress Tracy Pollan on the set of Family Ties as she was cast to play his onscreen girlfriend.

The pair tied the knot in 1988, and Tracy was instrumental in supporting and championing her husband when he went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, co-founding the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to fund research for the disease. The couple are still together and very much in love, based on their social media activity. 

Michael and Tracy are the proud parents of four kids: son Sam Michael Fox, 36, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler Fox, 30, and youngest daughter Esmé Fox, 23. While Sam is also a producer and actor, not much is known about the personal lives of their daughters, though Esmé recently graduated from Duke University.

Actors Madelyn Deutch, Zoey Deutch, Howard Deutch and Lea Thompson attends "The Year Of Spectacular Men" New York Premiere at The Landmark at 57 West on June 13, 2018 in New York City© Getty Images

Lea Thompson

Lea Thompson, also 64, was engaged to actor Dennis Quaid when Back to the Future was released, but they ended things in 1987. That same year, she met director Howard Deutch on the set of Some Kind of Wonderful, and they tied the knot in 1989.

The pair have two daughters, actresses Madelyn and Zoey Deutch. Madelyn, 34, is best known for appearing in shows like Outcast and the movies 50 to 1 (2014) and The Year of Spectacular Men (2018), which she also wrote and composed. She is now married to Zach Carlisle and welcomed a daughter named Robbie earlier this year.

Zoey, 30, achieved initial success with her appearances in The Suite Life on Deck, and has since starred in movies like Before I Fall, Flower (both 2017), Set It Up (2018), Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), and Juror No. 2 (2024), also making her Broadway debut in a revival of Our Town in 2024.

Actor Christopher Lloyd (R) and Lisa Loiacono attend the Michael J. Fox Foundation's "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" Gala at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 14, 2015 in New York City© Getty Images

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd, now 86, has never had any children of his own. However, he has been married five times, and was still with his second wife, actress Kay Tornborg, while making Back to the Future.

After their 1987 divorce, he married Carol Ann Vanek in 1988, though their union was short-lived, ending in 1991. He then married screenwriter Jane Walker Wood in 1992, with their marriage lasting until 2005. In 2016, he married real estate agent Lisa Loiacono, who was his realtor when he sold his home in 2012. They remain together to this day, and he has one stepson through Lisa.

Christopher also has a famous nephew in Sam Lloyd, a fellow actor who was best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom Scrubs and later on the sitcom Cougar Town, also making guest appearances in several popular shows with his uncle. Sadly, Sam was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer in 2019, and passed away in 2020 at the age of 56.

American actor Thomas F. Wilson and his wife Caroline Wilson in 1990 ca. in London, England© Getty Images

Thomas F. Wilson

Thomas F. Wilson, now 66, aka Biff Tannen himself, married his wife Caroline Thomas in 1985 as well. Together, they share four children: a son named Tommy, and three daughters named Emily, Anna and Gracie, although he keeps them out of the spotlight.

The actor and stand-up comedian shared some insight into living with mostly girls in his house during one of his sets, joking his house "looks like Clay Aiken exploded in it, I live in Malibu Barbie's dreamhouse."

Crispin Glover of "Mr. K" at the Deadline Studio held at the Bisha Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 8, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.© Getty Images

Crispin Glover

Crispin Glover, now 61, is the only one of the Back to the Future main cast to be single and without any children, although he briefly dated Playboy model Alexa Lauren from 2001-03.

During a conversation with The Guardian, the actor stated that he'd never "been close to getting married," and clarified that his schedule was too busy to make time for family. "I've never been close to having children. I'm on the road so much, but if I had children it would be something that I'd want to be present for and I feel like I would not be present."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More