Michael J. Fox makes very rare revelation about daughters Schuyler, Aquinnah and Esmé

Michael J. Fox is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, and also happens to be one of the most beloved dads in the industry, a doting father of four.

The 63-year-old star shares son Sam, 35, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, and youngest daughter Esmé, 22, with wife Tracy Pollan, 64.

During a recent panel at Los Angeles Comic Con exploring the legacy of Back to the Future and its sequels, Michael actually made reference to his daughters and what they thought of his work — or the lack thereof.

He was asked about his variety of performances in the classic '80s flick's sequel, Back to the Future II (1989), including playing his own daughter, Marlene, and what his own three daughters thought of the role.

Funnily enough, though, he admitted that he wasn't actually sure whether they'd even seen it to begin with. "I don't know if my daughters have seen it," he said.

However, he said of portraying multiple characters in the film: "We had expectations. We took that pretty seriously. We want to be great." Not only did he reprise his role of Marty McFly, he also played his character's two children, Marty Jr. and Marlene. "We want to make [co-writer Bob Gale] happy most of all and just came through."

© Getty Images The actor shares four children with wife Tracy Pollan

Several of the original actors return to play their original roles in the sequel, including Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett Brown, Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines-McFly and Thomas F. Wilson as Biff Tannen (plus his own descendants).

In a previous interview with Reader's Digest, the Family Ties star shared his parenting advice, which was: "Always be available to your kids. Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20. And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."

© Instagram Meet the actor's four children, Sam, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, and youngest Esmé

Speaking previously with Good Housekeeping, Michael explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, his family members, particularly his kids, have been his biggest champions, and all of them have stepped up to the plate when it comes to adapting to tough situations and advocating for the disease.

They often make appearances alongside their parents at the annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala, a fundraising event run by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for finding a cure for Parkinson's.

© Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo The actor played his own daughter in "Back to the Future II"

He spoke fondly of familiar family rituals, saying: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV — just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

He added: "And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on."

© Getty Images The star's kids often join him on the red carpet

"Sometimes I'll stop and think, 'Am I selling short the experience my family is having?' But then I'll look back at it and say, no — they're having fun."