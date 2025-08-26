Inside tennis no. 1 Jannik Sinner's net worth as he shoots for 2nd US Open win

Being the world's number one player in men's singles tennis comes with a lot of eyes on you — and a lot of money. The man taking up the slot at the moment is Jannik Sinner, who is just heading into another US Open, one year after winning the championship after defeating American Taylor Fritz, making him the first male Italian player to win the tournament. He launched himself to number one in the ATP Tour's singles rankings last year just before the US Open kicked off, six months after claiming his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January 2024, becoming the first Italian man to win a major in 48 years.

Jannik's net worth

So what kind of money comes with all of that? Though evidence is not substantial, some reports estimate his net worth to be around $35 million. Forbes does report however that his annual earnings are close to $50 million, about $47.3 million. That's from $20.3 million in annual salary and winnings, and about $27 million from endorsements.

© Getty Images Jannik at Wimbledon

Latest partnerships

Most recently, luxury cruiser line Explora Journeys, which is owned by MSC Group, named the tennis star their brand ambassador, through which he will appear in select brand campaigns and co-create a series of exclusive onboard activations and wellness rituals with his team.

The multiyear partnership was revealed at the private members club The Core: Club in New York City over the weekend. "I'm honoured to join Explora Journeys as their brand ambassador," Jannik said, per TravelMarketReport, adding: "For me, wellness is not just about training – it's about recovery and balance. I believe in the power of nature and mindful routines, and I see those values reflected in every experience with Explora Journeys."

Meeting the royals after his Wimbledon win

"Jannik embodies the values at the heart of Explora Journeys — authenticity, excellence, and a commitment to wellbeing," said Explora Journeys global president Anna Nash, noting: "This collaboration represents a fresh approach to brand ambassadorship – one rooted in authenticity and shared values rather than simple endorsement. His passion, talent, and team spirit – on and off the court – align perfectly with our ethos, inspiring guests to embrace a mindful, balanced way of living and to discover the transformative power of travel."

Heading into the 2025 US Open

Ahead of the US Open, Jannik pulled out of his last competitions at the Cincinnati Open because of illness. Still, speaking with reporters at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens on Friday ahead of his first game on Monday, he said: "So physically, I feel good."

© Getty Images With his parents Siglinde Sinner and Hanspeter Sinner and brother Marc Sinner

"You know, I have recovered mostly, not 100% yet, but we are aiming to be there in a couple of days. So should be all fine for the tournament," the Italian added, noting: "It was a virus, also some other players had," and that he has been "just sleeping and recovering. Nothing crazy."

© Getty Images Carlos is his biggest rival

Who compares

Jannik's biggest rival is Carlos Alcaraz, who has a reported net worth of $40 million, and per Forbes, annual earnings of $48.3 million. Alexander Zverev, the world's number three, has a reported net worth of $14 million, and Taylor Fritz, the world's number four, a reported net worth of $10 million and annual earnings of $15.6 million, per Forbes.