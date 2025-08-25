Carlos Alcaraz' eye-watering net worth revealed – and why he still lives with his parents

Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm since turning pro in 2018, at just 15 years old. The Spaniard, who hails from El Palmar, Murcia, became the youngest player to reach the world number one ranking when he won the US Open in 2022, and he has only cemented himself as one to watch in the years following. Carlos has earned a pretty penny as a result of his showstopping performances, which also include two French Open Wins and two Wimbledon wins, yet still lives with his parents in Spain.

Carlos' net worth explained

© Getty Images Carlos has a net worth of $48 million

According to Forbes, the 22-year-old has a whopping $48 million net worth and makes the majority of his cash from tournament prize money and endorsement deals. He was the highest-earning tennis player in the world in 2024 and has reportedly made over $40.5 million from endorsement deals alone during his career. Carlos' first deal came when he was just 10 years old, when he signed with Babolat and exclusively used their rackets and equipment. He is still loyal to the brand, having signed a seven-year contract extension in 2023.

© Getty Images He also makes money off of exhibition matches

He is under contract with Nike, too, and signed with the sportswear giant in 2019. He added 10 years to this contract in 2024, contributing to his already deep pockets. Other brands that he's worked with include Rolex, BMW, Evian, Calvin Klein, and LVMH. As for prize money, Carlos nabbed just under $3 million for his French Open win in June, and raked in more than $2 million from tournaments in Monte Carlo and Rome. The athlete makes money off each exhibition match, too, with reports swirling that he can take home up to $2 million for these appearances.

Family ties

© Getty The 22-year-old is close with his family

Despite it all, the Olympic silver medallist has remained humble and still lives with his tight-knit family in Murcia, Spain, when he's not training at the prestigious Ferrero Tennis Academy. "When I finish a tournament, it doesn't matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family," he told The Times. "I live with my mom and dad, my older brother, and two younger brothers. To them, I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy."

© DeFodi Images via Getty Images Carlos lives with his parents when he's not training at the Ferrero Tennis Academy

"One of the things about tennis is that you travel a lot, and my dad and older brother come with me. My older brother is my hitting partner," he added. Carlos reiterated his connection to family after winning Wimbledon in July 2023. "Honestly, to go back home and be with my family, to be with them again and eat with them," he told El País when asked how he would celebrate his victory.

© Getty Images for LTA His father was also a professional tennis player

"I miss it. I miss those routines of being in my village and with my friends, being at home, not doing much, you know? Just enjoy having that feeling of being at ease with them and having a few laughs." Carlos is one of four boys, and shares a close bond with his brothers Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime. His father, Carlos Alcaraz González, was also a professional player, and reached the 963rd world ranking before he had to quit tennis as it became too expensive.