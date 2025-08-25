Venus Williams' net worth will make your eyes water

Venus Williams is booked and busy as both a tennis pro and entrepreneur. Not only does she have an impressive seven Grand Slam titles to her name, but she also has a plethora of business ventures under her belt, all of which have earned her celebratory visits to the bank. Whether she's making her statement on the court or off, one thing is for sure, she's massively cashing in on her success across multiple industries. Learn more about all of Venus' assets and how much she's raking in.

In 2002, the tennis legend's first business venture was founding her interior design firm, V Starr Interiors, while being ranked number one in the tennis world. Fast forward to 2012, and she launched her activewear brand, EleVen by Venus. The proud CEO of her two companies also joined forces with her sister Serena Williams. The duo have been part-owners of the Miami Dolphins since 2009 and they are also investors in the UFC.

Venus' committed efforts have earned her a whopping $95 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Of that huge amount, over $42 million comes from her prize money from tennis, per sportskeeda. When it comes to how Venus makes it all happen simultaneously and how she "stays on top of things," she shared with CNBC: "In order for things to be successful, you have to be a part of it."

She continued: "So I just make sure that don't get too much tennis ball fuzz in my head and that I stay on top of my emails, which is easier said than done." Venus emphasized that the most important thing any entrepreneur can do is to simply give their all consistently, but to realize that there are limits to how much can get done at one time.

The tennis pro added: "I think part of it is, you know, you'll do the best you can [and] everything you can for the situation. And if you can do no more, then you have to kind of let it go. There's only so much you can do in a 24-hour period." She believes that when it comes to her intense schedule, her greatest asset is her mindset.

Venus explained: "Not too much bothers me. So even in the worst situations, I'm pretty calm and collected. I roll with the punches really well." The tennis pro also shared that her various careers have tremendously fulfilled her, and it has only made her believe in herself and her vision even more. She added: "Being productive, accomplishing things, gives you peace of mind [and] gives you confidence."

She added: "And having confidence and peace of mind are building blocks for success. Everything adds up." Regardless of what lane Venus is in, she continues serving aces across the board. Venus has made history with her impressive success. She was the first African American woman to earn the number one spot in the tennis world. The tennis icon was also the only player ever to win Olympic medals in four different categories.