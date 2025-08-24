Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Roger Federer is now a billionaire — how does his net worth compare to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal?
Through his investment in On, the Swiss tennis player is one of the world's richest athletes, soaring past the other Big Three, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray of Team Europe pose for a photograph following a practice session on centre court ahead of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 22, 2022 in London, England© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Roger Federer is now officially one of the richest athletes in the world, and the second richest tennis player of all time. The Swiss former world no. 1 and legend of the sport has reportedly crossed the $1 billion mark with his net worth, per Forbes, in large part thanks to his continued investment in the Swiss shoe brand On, which has grown in value since acquiring his initial minority stake in 2019. This makes him only the second tennis player to cross that threshold, following former pro and now businessman Ion Tiriac.

It also puts the retired athlete, 44, in a different league compared to the other members of the sport's Big Three, aka Serbian Novak Djokovic and Spanish Rafael Nadal. The trio are recognized as some of the best and most popular athletes in the sport and are credited with popularizing the came immensely in the '90s and aughts.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic of Team Europe talk on centre court during Day One of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 23, 2022 in London, England.© Getty Images
Tennis' "Big Three," Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

However, as it turns out, thanks to his many endorsement deals over the years, and his status as one of the highest paid athletes in the sport for the majority of his professional run, Roger has not only soared past Novak, 38, and Rafael, 39, he's far outpaced them, even with their relatively similar tenures in the game, not to mention their friendly rivalries.

Read on for more on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's own wealth, and how theirs compares to the Swiss athlete…

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain celebrates with partner Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain against Austin Krajicek of Team United States and Rajeev Ram of Team United States during the Men's Doubles Quarter-final match on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Rafael Nadal on the court

Rafael Nadal's net worth

Rafael turned pro in 2001 and has been named the No. 1 ranked player in the world over 209 weeks, achieving not only a Grand Slam, but also one of only three men to achieve a career Golden Slam (with Novak and Andre Agassi being the other two). He is considered the greatest clay-court tennis player of his generation.

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the gold medal against Fernando Gonzalez of Chile during the men's singles gold medal tennis match held at the Olympic Green Tennis Center during Day 9 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 17, 2008 in Beijing, China.© Getty Images

Rafael Nadal with his Olympic gold medal

Rafael's net worth

Per Forbes, as of August 2024, he has earned more than $135 million in prize money since turning pro (pre-tax) and officially retired from the sport in November 2024 after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup, walking away with 92 titles in the Open Era and two Olympic gold medals (one for Singles and one for Doubles).

man on tennis court with racket© Getty Images

Rafael Nadal on the court celebrating his retirement

His net worth is...

A majority of his net worth comes from his winnings and appearance fees, with Celebrity Net Worth listing his personal wealth at roughly $220 million. Although, his career earnings, including endorsements and appearance fees, have reportedly gone as high as $500 million, even before announcing his retirement.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Vit Kopriva of Czechia in his Gentlemen's Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images

Novak Djokovic on the court

Novak Djokovic's net worth

The only one of the three still active in the sport, Novak has spent a record 428 weeks atop the Association of Tennis Professionals' (ATP) rankings across a record 13 years, ever since going pro in 2003. He is the only man to achieve a triple Career Grand Slam and the only player to complete a Career Golden Masters.

Gold medalist Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia celebrates on the podium during the Tennis Men's Singles medal ceremony after the Tennis Men's Singles Gold medal match on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Novak Djokovic with his Olympic gold medal

Novak's net worth

He has won 100 career titles in the Open Era, winning his very first Olympic gold in 2024, and his nearly $189 million in career earnings is the highest in the sport. His most recent Grand Slam titles include the US, Australian and French Open in 2023, last winning Wimbledon in 2022, and is currently ranked at No. 7 worldwide.

Novak Djokovic playing tennis© Jamie Squire

Novak Djokovic at the US Open

His net worth is...

While Novak has encountered controversy in the past when it comes to his surprising stances (his take on Covid-19 vaccination) as well as with sponsorship drops (Adidas in 2009), his endorsement deals and appearance fees remain high. And combined with his sky-high career earnings, his net worth comes in at $240 million.

