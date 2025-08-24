Roger Federer is now a billionaire — how does his net worth compare to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal?

Roger Federer is now officially one of the richest athletes in the world, and the second richest tennis player of all time. The Swiss former world no. 1 and legend of the sport has reportedly crossed the $1 billion mark with his net worth, per Forbes, in large part thanks to his continued investment in the Swiss shoe brand On, which has grown in value since acquiring his initial minority stake in 2019. This makes him only the second tennis player to cross that threshold, following former pro and now businessman Ion Tiriac.

It also puts the retired athlete, 44, in a different league compared to the other members of the sport's Big Three, aka Serbian Novak Djokovic and Spanish Rafael Nadal. The trio are recognized as some of the best and most popular athletes in the sport and are credited with popularizing the came immensely in the '90s and aughts.

© Getty Images Tennis' "Big Three," Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

However, as it turns out, thanks to his many endorsement deals over the years, and his status as one of the highest paid athletes in the sport for the majority of his professional run, Roger has not only soared past Novak, 38, and Rafael, 39, he's far outpaced them, even with their relatively similar tenures in the game, not to mention their friendly rivalries.

Read on for more on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's own wealth, and how theirs compares to the Swiss athlete…

© Getty Images Rafael Nadal on the court Rafael Nadal's net worth Rafael turned pro in 2001 and has been named the No. 1 ranked player in the world over 209 weeks, achieving not only a Grand Slam, but also one of only three men to achieve a career Golden Slam (with Novak and Andre Agassi being the other two). He is considered the greatest clay-court tennis player of his generation.



© Getty Images Rafael Nadal with his Olympic gold medal Rafael's net worth Per Forbes, as of August 2024, he has earned more than $135 million in prize money since turning pro (pre-tax) and officially retired from the sport in November 2024 after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup, walking away with 92 titles in the Open Era and two Olympic gold medals (one for Singles and one for Doubles).



© Getty Images Rafael Nadal on the court celebrating his retirement His net worth is... A majority of his net worth comes from his winnings and appearance fees, with Celebrity Net Worth listing his personal wealth at roughly $220 million. Although, his career earnings, including endorsements and appearance fees, have reportedly gone as high as $500 million, even before announcing his retirement.



© Getty Images Novak Djokovic on the court Novak Djokovic's net worth The only one of the three still active in the sport, Novak has spent a record 428 weeks atop the Association of Tennis Professionals' (ATP) rankings across a record 13 years, ever since going pro in 2003. He is the only man to achieve a triple Career Grand Slam and the only player to complete a Career Golden Masters.



© Getty Images Novak Djokovic with his Olympic gold medal Novak's net worth He has won 100 career titles in the Open Era, winning his very first Olympic gold in 2024, and his nearly $189 million in career earnings is the highest in the sport. His most recent Grand Slam titles include the US, Australian and French Open in 2023, last winning Wimbledon in 2022, and is currently ranked at No. 7 worldwide.

