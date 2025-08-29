Madness guitarist Chris Foreman reveals incurable cancer diagnosis - and confirms future of the band

The guitarist from Madness, Chris Foreman, has revealed that he has "treatable but not curable" cancer and has been forced to step back from touring. Chris, 69, who is known for penning some of Madness' biggest hits including Our House, revealed the diagnosis on social media. In a post shared on the band's Facebook page, Foreman said: "Earlier this year I had severe pain in my upper back and shoulders. On the 28th of June we played a show in France, and it had become unbearable.

"I had an MRI scan at the end of June and they found a tumour on my spine. On the 4th of July I went to the Royal Sussex and had all sorts of stuff done to me. I had radiotherapy which blasted it and stopped the pain. I actually had a Spinal Tap too – rock n roll! I wasn’t in good shape, to say the least. My kidneys were only at 14% function, which has greatly improved since then.

"What I’ve got is a form of cancer called myeloma. It's treatable but not curable. When I get it into remission (I will!) I should be able to get back to normal life. Some people have had this for 20 years or more. I have a long way to go before I get back onstage but I aim to be back next year. The band, my family, my road crew family and my management team have all been very loving and supportive.

"One of the worst side effects is that I can't drink alcohol but I've mastered a non-alcoholic Margarita and those Zero alcohol beers ain't too bad these days. It's been really hard not being onstage with the band this year. They’ve worked really hard and the shows looked great. I don’t know how they did it without me, to be fair. I won't be able to do Butlins or the tour this year, which is a great shame but ……'I'LL BE BACK!'"

© Redferns Chris Foreman (left) is the guitarist for Madness

Chris is one of the original members of Madness. The band, who originated from Camden, rose to fame with hits that blurred the lines between ska and pop in the late 1970s including It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers and Bed and Breakfast Man. The band still continue to perform to this day with concert dates slated well into the rest of the year around the UK. Chris confirmed in his post that he's been unable to tour as he undergoes treatment for his cancer but has affirmed fans that he'll be back.

The band, who still has a cult following to this day, were inundated with messages of support for the guitarist. Some commenters, who are also undergoing treatment for myeloma, sent personal anecdotes and words of encouragement to Chris.

© Getty Images The band regularly tour

"Wishing you well Chrissy Boy," one wrote.

"I was diagnosed with MM back in 2019 and my kidneys were down to 20%, it’s a trait of this disease," another assured.

"Love you in Madness and can’t wait to see you back but your health is absolutely far more important and with your strength and that of those around you, you will surely get better soon," a third added.