Noel Gallagher makes rare comments on brother Liam and makes surprising Cardiff confession
Noel Gallagher has spoken for the first time since Oasis' tour where he spoke on reuniting with his brother Liam and made a surprising confession about the band's first gig in Cardiff.

Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
2 minutes ago
Noel Gallagher has made his first comments since kicking off Oasis' hotly anticipated reunion tour

Speaking to talkSPORT hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent in his first interview since the tour began in July, Noel said he was "completely blown away" by the audience’s reaction to the band. 

15 years after splitting, Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher mended their rift and reunited for a slew of shows around the world. 

"It's great being back in the band with Liam. I forgot how funny he was," he said about his brother, with whom he had a 15-year fall-out. 

Liam and Noel Gallagher onstage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, July 2025© Getty
Noel says he's 'proud' of his brother, Liam, as the brothers reunite for a world tour

"I'm proud of him. Having fronted a band for 16 years, I know how difficult that is," Noel said, referring to his solo project, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, which he formed in the wake of Oasis' split. "I couldn't do the stadium thing like he does it, it's not in my nature. But I've got to say, I kind of look around and I think, good for you, mate. He's been amazing." 

As well as speaking about his brother, Noel made a surprising confession about the band's first show in Cardiff, where the tour kicked off. 

CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 04: (EDITORS NOTE: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE EVENT. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS SOLELY DEDICATED TO THE ARTIST. NO USE AFTER JULY 03, 2026.) Noel Gallagher of Oasis performs during the opening night of their Live '25 Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Noel admitted that his legs were like 'jelly' during the band's opening night in Cardiff

"I can't speak for anyone else, but for me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into. It was kind of, after about five minutes, I was like, 'All right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?" 

The rock legend admitted that he experienced jitters at the beginning of the show, saying: "I've done stadiums before and all that, but I don't mind telling you, my legs turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song and I could have done with going back and taking a minute, but it’s been an amazing thing." 

The band have already played a slew of sold-out stadium shows across the UK and Ireland© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The band have already played a slew of sold-out stadium shows across the UK and Ireland

The band's reunion tour kicked off in Cardiff, before heading to Heaton Park in their hometown of Manchester, Wembley Stadium, Murrayfield Stadium, and Croke Park. 

They're now due to be starting their North America leg of the tour on August 24, beginning in Canada before making their way to the United States and Mexico, before returning to the UK for two more sold-out Wembley shows. 

Oasis have announced their first UK and Ireland shows in sixteen years © Simon Emmett
The band announced their reunion to much fanfare last year

The tour is then set to wrap-up after a slew of Asia-Pacific and South American dates. “It’s difficult to put it into words, actually," Noel admitted. 

"Every night is the crowd's first night, do you know what I mean? So, every night's got that kind of same energy to it, but it’s been truly amazing. I'm not usually short for words, but I can't really articulate it at the moment, to be honest," he said.

