Meet Johnny Cash's 7 talented kids: Where are they now?

Rosanne Cash is Johnny Cash's eldest daughter

Like her father, Rosanne, who was born on May 24, 1955, in Memphis, is a musician and has had numerous No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Charts. She is also a four-time Grammy winner, has released 15 albums, and written four books, including her memoir Composed.

Her mother is Johnny's first wife, Vivian Liberto, and she was relieved when her parents divorced. "I remember having this thought, even at 12, 'Maybe now both of them will be happy,'" she told People.

Speaking at her dad's funeral in 2003, Rosanne said of her father: "He never criticized, he never condescended to us, he never forced his will on us. He respected us as much as we respected him."

Rosanne has five grown children, daughters Hannah, Caitlin, Chelsea, and Carrie, whom she shares with her first husband, country music singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell, whom she was married to from 1979 to 1992. She shares one son, Jakob, with her current husband, musician John Leventhal.