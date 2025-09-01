Hollywood star is unrecognizable with dramatic hair transformation

He's known for his undeniable handsome looks in Top Gun: Maverick, but Glen Powell looks worlds away from his striking demeanor in his latest role in Hulu movie Chad Powers. The trailer was released on social media over the weekend, showcasing Glen's dramatic transformation, complete with shaggy hair and a prosthetic nose. "Many teams are held together by a great quarterback. Only one team is held together by silicone and glue. Get ready for @chadpowers," Glen wrote in his caption. "I co-created this show with my friend Michael Waldron," he added.

"This show encapsulates our love of college football and underdog sports stories. It's hysterical, thrilling, romantic, and cinematic. You're going to fall in love with this cast and the South Georgia Catfish."

The actor plays character Russ Holliday, a college quarterback who blows his shot at the pros but undergoes a Mrs Doubtfire makeover in order to make it back in.

Returning to the field as Chad Powers, with a new look and renewed talent, Chad floors the coaches despite refusing to take his helmet off and skipping showers.

"Chad, personal hygiene is part of participating in a society," his coach says.

"I wish I could be in there coach. I know you wish you could be in there too," Chad replies.

"I don't wish that," the coach replies.

This is not the first time the 36-year-old has undergone a transformation for a movie.

In Top Gun, Glen had to get in tip-top condition to recreate the iconic shirtless, volleyball scene in the highly-anticipated movie, and the man behind his incredible physique, Nick Mitchell, revealed exactly how he did it to HELLO!.

In just seven weeks, the Ultimate Performance founder guided Glen through the phenomenal transformation to create his most chiseled look yet.

Nick said: "The brief was to get Glen to look as good, and as lean, as possible in a very short space of time.

"We analyzed what the 'money shot' would be. What would make Glen pop on camera. So, we concentrated on his 'mirror muscles' – chest, shoulders, traps, abs.

"We couldn't build massive muscles in just seven weeks. But, what we could do is make Glen look leaner, sharper, crisper, and give him a look of strength and power."

Glen was consuming 2800 calories, and eating three-four times per day, with an emphasis on protein.

With such a hectic filming schedule, Glen didn't have time to train five or six days a week, so his program was largely based on bringing out the mirror muscles - those on the front of his body.

"You can't create massive muscles in that amount of time, but you can create detail," said Nick, who created a bodybuilding program for his Top Gun client, who he said worked very hard to get in shape.