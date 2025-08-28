'90s screen queen reveals how she maintains her wrinkle-free complexion without plastic surgery

'90s screen queen Alicia Silverstone stole our hearts in the hit rom-com Clueless, made us swoon in Batman & Robin, and hasn't aged a day since if her perfect skin is anything to go by. The actress recently revealed that she has never undergone plastic surgery, nor received any cosmetic treatments like Botox or fillers. Alicia stopped by SiriusXM's Sam Roberts Show to chat about her return to Hollywood with the drama Irish Blood, and revealed the secret to her youthful glow.

Fountain of youth

The mother of one shared with the host that going on a plant-based diet has improved her overall health and allowed her to maintain bouncy, ageless skin. "I ditched my asthma inhaler, I ditched my allergy shots [and] my skin cleared up, I lost weight, I had more energy," she explained of her healthy eating journey. "It changed my life. I was no longer on medication – I was on a lot of medications as a kid. It was great to be free from all that, and it was just from my food."

© Getty Images Alicia maintains her youthful complexion thanks to a plant-based diet

Alicia has been a vegan since the '90s, and has built a successful wellness brand, The Kind Life, which emphasizes holistic health and self-care. She previously opened up about how going vegan improved her health in leaps and bounds, so much so that she's never looked back. "My health, I did not plan for," she said in an interview with Byrdie. "I could think clearly, feel more, [and] be present. All of a sudden, my nails got really thick and strong. My hair got really thick. My eyes got all white," she said. "This is the one thing in life that I feel so certain about."

© Getty She rose to fame in the 1995 film Clueless

"There's so much to not be certain about, but I am so absolutely certain about this…I feel like it really works with aging well. It's just about having a road map to living my most radiant life while also veering right a little or veering left and then coming back," she added. "We can always aim for perfection; I'm always trying. But I always go back to plant-based food."

Alicia got candid about aging in an industry that famously maligns any hint of wrinkles or fine lines. "Of course, it's in the fabric of this job, and just being a woman and being alive; it's part of our society and culture," she said. "As I age, I'm aware that I don't look like everybody else. But I don't lose sleep over it. I don't prioritize it that much...I'm having too much fun."

© Variety via Getty Images She has been a vegan since the '90s

She reiterated that having a healthy, plant-based diet was the secret to her glowing skin, rather than cosmetic procedures or expensive skincare products. "I only have so much time. I want to look my best, but I don't care enough," the 48-year-old said. "And I don't think anything that you put on is going to do what the inside does – that radiance, that glow, that joy."

© Getty Images The actress shared that her overall health improved after going on a plant-based diet

Since launching her brand, she released The Kind Diet cookbook in 2011 and The Kind Mama in 2014.