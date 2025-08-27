'80s star is unrecognizable on the red carpet following $720 million-dollar move

'80s actress Jami Gertz was unrecognizable at a recent red carpet event, which saw the 59-year-old sporting a bright pink pantsuit and her signature stunning smile. The performer, who made her name in classic works like Sixteen Candles, Twister, The Lost Boys and Still Standing, attended the premiere of Magic City: An American Fantasy in Atlanta in August, for which she served as an executive producer. Jami accessorized the bright look with a gold chain necklace, cream open-toed shoes, pink-framed glasses and hoop earrings. Her dark locks were streaked with gray as they tumbled in soft curls down past her shoulders.

Back to the beginning

© Getty Images for STARZ Jami looked stunning at the red carpet event

Despite being decades on from the height of her acting career, Jami still appeared youthful and fresh-faced. She was discovered at just 16 years old at a talent contest, and went on to star opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in Square Pegs, an '80s sitcom. "I was found at a search, thrown right in, that was it," she said on Resilience with Richard Cabral , "and I never looked back. It was an unusual path." Aside from the aforementioned credits, the mother of four also nabbed an Emmy nomination for her guest role in Ally McBeal in 2001.

© Getty Images She was found in a talent search in the '80s

Despite her incredible resume, Jami decided to step back from acting in 2022, with her final credit being in I Want You Back. "It just seemed like a natural moment for me to take a break from acting," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's hard to even say it out loud, because I love what I do. It's given me so many beautiful things in my life, taught me so many things about myself and the world around me."

Power move

© Getty Images for An American Fan She married Tony Ressler in 1989

The star has had more important things to focus on in recent years, like her family's purchase of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team. She made the decision with her billionaire husband, Tony Ressler, whom she married in 1989. The duo share kids Oliver, Nicholas, Theo and Abigail, and first met through her publicist in the '80s. At the time, he was working as a banker, but did not have the immense amount of wealth that he has today.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty They met long before he became a billionaire

"Everyone thinks I married a rich guy," Jami told THR. "But I made more money – way more money – than Tony when I met him. I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him." He went on to co-found Apollo Management in 1990 and Ares Management in 1997. Thanks to his $13.8 billion net worth, she is now the world's richest actress.

© Getty Images They bought the Atlanta Hawks in 2015

The couple decided to take the leap and buy the Hawks for $720 million in 2015, with Jami recalling the moment they clinched the deal. "I was walking in and out of the closet," she said of their home space. "And he looked at me, and I looked at him, and he's like, 'Jami, are we going to do this?' I'm like, 'I don't know. I'm so scared.' And he's like, 'It would be so much fun!' And then we were jumping and screaming, 'Oh my God – we just bought a basketball team!'" She went on to represent the Hawks in the NBA draft lottery in 2018, 2019, and 2020.