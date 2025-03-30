Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell enjoy dinner after star was spotted without engagement ring

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell turned heads when they reunited in Dallas shortly after reports surfaced that Sydney had called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

The Euphoria star, 27, and the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 36, were seen enjoying each other's company, reigniting speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The duo, who previously starred together in the romantic comedy Anyone But You, were spotted at a local Dallas eatery during the wedding festivities of Glen's sister, Leslie.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in upcoming rom-com

Sydney, looking effortlessly chic in a fitted, long-sleeved ensemble, mingled with guests, while Glen, donning a casual green polo shirt, appeared relaxed and engaged in conversation. Their camaraderie was evident, sparking debate among onlookers.

This sighting comes on the heels of Sydney's recent social media activity, where she posted a series of sultry beach photos, notably without her engagement ring.

© WireImage Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney recently enjoyed dinner together

The absence of the ring and the deletion of intimate photos with Jonathan from her Instagram have fueled rumors of a split.

The chemistry between Sydney and Glen has been a topic of discussion since their on-screen pairing.

© Instagram Sydney poses without her engagement ring

During the promotion of their film, their playful interactions led to speculation about a possible off-screen romance.

Addressing these rumors, Glen previously stated to Business Insider, "I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing."

© Getty Sydney with fiance Jonathan

He also spoke about their relationship on the Today show stating: "We do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I've ever met. She's really great."

Sydney's relationship with Jonathan, a businessman, began in 2018, and the couple got engaged in 2022. They collaborated professionally, co-producing Anyone But You through Sydney's production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

Despite their shared ventures, recent reports suggest that their relationship has been under strain, leading to the postponement of their wedding.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Anyone But You

Glen, on the other hand, ended his relationship with model Gigi Paris in 2023. The breakup was confirmed after Gigi unfollowed Sydney on social media, adding fuel to the ongoing rumors.

Despite the speculation, both Sydney and Glen have maintained that they are just good friends.

"The craziest rumor is that I was having an affair with my costar Glen Powell. That's obviously not true," Sydney said during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

"Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot," she explained.

"And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?" Sydney asked.

But instead of cutting to Jonathan, the camera panned to Glen. "That's not my fiancé! He's in my dressing room!" Sydney said.