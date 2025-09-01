Biggest Loser's Rachel Frederickson spotted 11 years after winning show amid huge weight loss transformation

Biggest Loser's 15th season winner Rachel Frederickson, now 35, was spotted recently looking unrecognizable. She was recently seen in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, sporting a blue zip-up sweatshirt, capri leggings, black sneakers and a black crossbody. She donned curly locks, silver jewelry, a black watch and held a pink tumbler. Rachel attended church and a cafe during her outing. The reality star lives nearby in her one-million-dollar home. As the winner of the popular show, she had lost 155 pounds and got a hefty prize of $250,000.

She was 260 pounds at the start of her journey. By the end she weighed 105 pounds and had lost 60 percent of her body weight. Although she won, she had many critics who claimed that she had lost too much weight, but she defended her final results. Rachel explained to Today: "It was absolutely healthy weight loss. I dieted and exercised and did it healthy the whole way."

© Backgrid Rachel was spotted 11 years since willing the show

Post-show, she attended SoulCycle six times a week to maintain her weight. Since then, she has been working as a Customer Insights and Analytics Manager at Land O'Lakes, which is farmer-owned in her state. The NBC show has recently faced backlash after the Netflix documentary titled Fit for TV: The Reality Behind the Biggest Loser was released a few weeks ago.

© Backgrid She lives in Minnesota now

During the film, the extreme weight loss efforts were crucially examined. The movie noted that contestants allegedly only got to consume 800 calories per day and had to work out eight hours a day. Danny Cahill who was the season eight winner revealed to the U.S. Sun that show participants were also allegedly provided with caffeine pills, which are "banned," in an effort to speed up the weight loss process.

© Getty Images Pictured is Rachel after her weight loss

He revealed: "I know that they were made available, and they were supposed to be like a strong cup of coffee or something, like 200 milligrams of caffeine or something." Danny had a negative experience while taking the pills. He stated: "I took them for two days and they made me feel jittery and I quit. I said, 'Uh, uh, no.'"

© Getty Images Pictured is Rachel before the weight loss

Danny continued: "It's like a Red Bull or something. One time I drank one of those, a big one, and I didn't feel good on it, so I said, 'well, I'm done with those.' And that's kind of what happened with the caffeine pills." The hit reality TV show aired from 2004 to 2020. The show had a four-year hiatus from 2016 to 2020.

It briefly returned in 2020 for just one season. The series' premise was to challenge contestants to lose massive amounts of weight in 30 weeks and the person who lost the most would be crowned the winner.