Serena Williams turns heads with sizzling bikini photos following 30 lb weight loss

Serena explained why she turned to the medication, revealing the frustration she felt when she was unable to shed the baby weight.

"I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained," she said.

"It was crazy, because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at."

"I had never taken shortcuts in my career and always worked really hard. I know what it takes to be the best," she added.

"So it was very frustrating to do all the same things and never be able to change that number on the scale or the way my body looked."