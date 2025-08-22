Serena Williams turns heads with sizzling bikini photos following 30 lb weight loss

Serena Williams was brimming with confidence in her latest post, which saw the tennis legend soaking up the sun on a beautiful beach day out.
The 43-year-old glowed as she stood in crystal clear waters, clad in a bright yellow bikini with a green bandana around her neck and black sunglasses on her face.
You may also like
Bikini body
Serena struck a series of poses in the photoshoot, showcasing her trim figure. "Melanin mellow-yellow," she wrote in the Instagram caption.
The mother of two has never been shy about sharing her stunning bikini body with the world, and recently opened up to People about how she achieved her lithe figure.
She shared with the outlet that after welcoming her first child, Alexis Olympia, with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the athlete struggled to lose the baby weight.
Supermom
After giving birth to her second child, Adira, in 2023, Serena began to take a GLP-1 medication, which has helped her lose over 30 lbs.
GLP-1s like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, are diabetic drugs that work to suppress appetite, commonly administered through a weekly injection.
"I feel great," she said of her transformation. "I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally."
Weight loss journey
Serena explained why she turned to the medication, revealing the frustration she felt when she was unable to shed the baby weight.
"I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained," she said.
"It was crazy, because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at."
"I had never taken shortcuts in my career and always worked really hard. I know what it takes to be the best," she added.
"So it was very frustrating to do all the same things and never be able to change that number on the scale or the way my body looked."
Careful consideration
Serena won 23 Grand Slams during her 27 years in professional tennis, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.
The A-lister shared that she spent a long time researching GLP-1 medication before deciding that it was the right choice for her.
"I was like, 'Is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?' I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it."
New lease on life
Since embarking on her weight loss journey, Serena's life has changed for the better.
"I just can do more. I'm more active. My joints don't hurt as much," she said.
"I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster. I feel like I have a lot of energy, and it's great. I just feel pretty good about it."
Self-love
Serena has always been open about her journey to self-love, and took to Instagram in February 2024 to share how childbirth had changed her relationship with her body.
"Loving yourself is essential," she wrote. "I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life."
"Right now, I love that my body is not picture perfect…I love getting to know a new version of my body," she continued.
"It is a change, but it's a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you."