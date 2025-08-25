Claudia Schiffer spends 55th birthday in chic bathing suit flaunting her supermodel silhouette

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 55th birthday party by enjoying a relaxing and luxurious day in her gorgeous backyard with a stunning pool. She posted a jaw-dropping carousel set of photographs on her social media page which showed off her incredible silhouette. The 90s fashion icon didn't look even close to her new age, as she flaunted her elegant hourglass frame in a white lace one-piece bathing suit with ruffles, as she finished off the look with gold jewelry, sunglasses, and wavy blond hair.

She captioned the post: "55 today, so lucky to have a happy and healthy birthday!!" Her post got more than 38,000 likes and many comments, which included Christy Turlington writing: "Happy Birthday," with a heart emoji. Donatella Versace also commented: "Happy birthday my dear friend @claudiaschiffer!! I love you so so much! Enjoy every moment today."

When it comes to the model's fitness and eating habits, she consistently follows a diet called 5+ which was created by nutritionist Mikhail Pevzner. The diet heavily emphasizes on consuming fiber, pectens and liquid and opting out of dishes that include a lot of nitrogen, acid, cholesterol or spices. In fact, the supermodel is so dedicated to maintaining her figure that she has given up on junk food.

Claudia also makes sure to decrease her appetite by drinking one to two glasses of water half an hour before she eats. Her go-to drink is green or herbal tea, and she consumes up to a liter of it a day. As for her workout routine she is a fan of low-impact exercises such as brisk walking instead of more intense ones such as running.

As a win-win situation, Claudia loves walking in colder climates so that she can simultaneously work on her skincare as well. She also loves yoga and finds that it helps her both physically and emotionally. Looks like Claudia's strict routine is working because she looks ageless in her mid-50s and she's still booking huge companies such as Chloe and Balmain.

Although the stunning German beauty has maintained her elegant silhouette over the decades, her mindset when it comes to her career has shifted. She shared with HELLO!: "When I was in my 20s, travelling around the world, my focus was on my career – working hard, being competitive and getting to the top. That changed when I had kids, and now, I feel lucky to have such a wonderful family."

She added: "I'm proud of my children, they're very down to earth and their wellbeing is mine and my husband's priority. I could take on a lot more runways, photoshoots and other projects. But maintaining a balance that enables me to spend quality time with my family and be there when they need me is far more important to me than doing a great new campaign."