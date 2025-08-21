Bunnie XO leaves her husband Jelly Roll stunned with bold move following 200 lb weight loss

Bunnie XO has been by her husband Jelly Roll's side throughout his incredible weight loss journey, which has seen him lose over 200 lbs and counting.

The podcaster, who married the country star in 2016, showed her support for his transformation in an unexpected way over the weekend, shocking fans with her power move.

Power move

Bunnie shared a video on TikTok of the pair out and about, with Jelly leaning against a rock wall while she stood in front of him.

In the clip, she proceeded to chest bump him, leaving him stunned by the bold move. "Whoa!" he exclaimed, before catching on and encouraging her to try again.

Learn more about Jelly Roll's weight loss journey below...

WATCH: Jelly Roll shares surprising secret to his weight loss

Bunnie bumped him a second time as the lovebirds wrapped their arms around each other and shared a sweet kiss.

"When you have to check and make sure he's still your squish after all the weight loss," she wrote in the caption, referencing his health journey.

The blonde bombshell wore a black tank top and black leggings in the shot, as well as a flannel shirt tied around her waist and patterned slides on her feet.

The "Wild Ones" singer sported a simple black ensemble consisting of a short-sleeved hoodie, shorts, sneakers and a backwards baseball cap.

© Getty Images for CMA Bunnie shocked fans with her hilarious move

Fans of the duo took to the comment section to praise Jelly for his hard work, with one writing, "He looks so much younger and happier!" while another added, "He is not very squishy anymore, but he looks happy and healthy!"

"Proof you don't have to be perfect to be perfect for each other!" shared another, while a fourth chimed in, "He looks incredible. I'm so proud of him."

Steadfast support

© Getty Images Jelly has lost over 200 lbs

Jelly has been open about his weight issues in the past, and has always leaned on Bunnie for support.

He got candid about his weight loss in a December 2024 episode of her podcast, Dumb Blonde, sharing that he wanted to help others navigate their own health journeys.

"I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long," he said. "I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed."

© Getty Images He once weighed in at 550 lbs

He continued: "They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way."

The 40-year-old, who once weighed in at 550 lbs, revealed the next milestone he was working towards on his journey.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he said. "That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Bunnie shared that she was "so proud of him"

Bunnie explained in August that his transformation still shocked her, despite seeing him every single day.

"He's so tiny now, it's crazy," she said on her podcast. "I didn't realize how big he was until now. I told him, 'It took my seeing a video of you from last year to now to see the difference.' It's crazy…He looks so good. I'm so proud of him."