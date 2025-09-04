Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Reacher's Alan Ritchson reveals he doesn't live with wife and kids anymore — here's why
The Motor City actor is married to his high school sweetheart wife, Catherine, and the pair share three boys together

Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson previously confessed his family live a nomadic lifestyle so that they can follow him wherever filming takes him. But the Reacher star's living situation with his wife, Catherine, and their three boys has now changed as his career goes from strength to strength. In a cheeky rant on Instagram, Alan was joking about the lack of food in his house and how the only thing he had was a packet of stale Cheetos his kids left open. 

He kick started his video by revealing he'd just got off a plane from seeing his family "because you don't live with them no more and you don't see'em hardly ever." Alan explained he goes down on the weekends "for a few hours at a time," and comes back very late "because you try to spend as much time with your family as you can."

Alan and his family visit Stone Henge© Instagram
Alan and his family previously lived 'on the road' while he was filming

While he glossed over further details, it's clear Alan has been incredibly busy with work and is missing his loved ones. He's currently filming Reacher and has a new movie, Motor City, which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival on September 4. 

On the road

In 2023, Alan told Men's Health: "Today, my wife, Cat, and I live with our three boys on the road. Being away from my family for long stretches on location was hard on them and me. So, Cat and I recently sold our Florida house and we now live in Airbnbs and hotels while I'm set."

Alan, Catherine and their children on one of their adventures in a grand looking location© Instagram
He hates being away from his loved ones

Making time for family

While this appears to have changed, Alan's social media feed shows he's still having plenty of adventures with his family when he can. He shared a snapshot of them together on a private jet recently and wrote: "Back with @catritchson and fam for a second and my lord it feels good. Two movies without em starts to hurt a bit. A day trip to the next gig will do a body good."

Alan Ritchson with his wife and their three sons© Instagram
His wife and his kids are his support network
Alan Ritchson and Sydelle Noel are seen filming scenes of the Amazon Prime Video TV series "Reacher" season 4 on June 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania© Getty
His hectic filming schedule keeps him incredibly busy

Alan may play a tough guy onscreen but he's a huge softy when it comes to his family. When he missed his son Eden's birthday due to filming Reacher, he wrote a message on Instagram that read: “It’s a special kind of pain knowing the work I love so much requires I miss major milestones in my kiddos lives like birthdays and school plays."

Fatherhood

View post on Instagram
 

It's clear he adores fatherhood and is forever grateful to his beloved wife, who he's known since high school. Alan has been open about his battles with his mental health and commends Catherine for always offering him the support he needs. 

Alan and Catherine in swimwear on board a yacht© Instagram
Alan and Catherine are high school sweethearts

Alan also talks about his condition on his Youtube channel Instachurch as a way of processing his depression and to help others who are struggling with their mental health. "Being bipolar has wreaked havoc on my life many, many times," he said. "I would wish it away if I could, but it’s so much a part of who I am now that I should celebrate it a little or, at least, accept it. Mental health is an everyday conversation for me."

