Reacher's Alan Ritchson's alternative living situation with family revealed

Alan Ritchson and his wife Catherine called Florida home for the longest time, but when the star landed his role on Amazon Prime's Reacher, everything changed.

The couple made a huge decision for the sake of their family and sold up their home for an alternative lifestyle.

Alan opened up to Men's Health and explained he and Catherine wanted to stay together, no matter where filming for Reacher took him.

On the road

So, they decided to adopt a more nomadic approach and stay in vacation rentals and hotels when he's working.

"Today, my wife, Cat, and I live with our three boys on the road," he said in 2023.

"Being away from my family for long stretches on location was hard on them and me. "So, Cat and I recently sold our Florida house and we now live in Airbnbs and hotels while I'm set."

Their former home

Prior to the move, they'd been raising their children in a four-bedroom property in Santa Rosa Beach. According to Crazy Luxury Homes, their $2.2 million pad came with five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a pool, spa and ample patio space.

The pair home-school their kids and one look at their social media feeds prove they're making the most of life lessons.

Life lessons

Both Alan and Catherine have shared photos of their ventures around the world.

They're raising their sons, Calem, Edan and Amory, in a unique way and they appear to be loving it.

Challenges

That's not to say there aren't challenges to raising three boys on the road. Alan proved this with a video in which he was cleaning up vomit inside his car.

He explained: "I'm just going to include you in this insanity, because this is real life. We had a boy get sick in the car yesterday. We are prepared for the worst, we have barf bags in the car, and one of the boys handed the other boy a barf bag when he was wailing about how he's going to get sick, and he was putting so much energy into crying about being sick that he never opened the barf bag, and so here we are."

Alan recalled how his father was very strict about the condition of his precious vehicle back in the day and would berate him if he got too close to it with his basketball.

And so, while it pained Alan to be cleaning sick out of his Escalade, he learned a valuable lesson from it.

"We cannot let our material things, that can be cleaned with a little Simple Green, get in the way of an opportunity to love on those who are puking," he quipped. "So I just want to throw that out there. Just remember, dads, don't get mad if something happens to your car, it's not that important."

Reacher renewed

Alan and Catherine will likely continue to embrace the nomadic lifestyle, given that Reacher has been renewed for a fourth season.

The action-packed drama, which aired its first season in 2022, has accrued a loyal fanbase in recent years, prompting Amazon Prime to green light another instalment before the third season had even premiered.